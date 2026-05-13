Emmanuel Eseme beats Ghana's fastest man Saminu and Amoah to win men’s 100m final
Emmanuel Eseme won 100m gold with a time of 10.25s.
Joseph Paul Amoah finished fourth while Abdul-Rasheed Saminu placed sixth.
The race result was delayed after officials reviewed the close finish.
Cameroon sprinter Emmanuel Eseme stormed to victory in the men’s 100m final at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships after clocking 10.25 seconds to secure gold on Wednesday, May 13.
The thrilling final, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, saw Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Joseph Paul Amoah narrowly miss out on podium finishes despite impressive performances throughout the competition.
There was a prolonged delay after the race as officials reviewed the final results following a tightly contested finish among the athletes.
The suspense left the home crowd anxiously waiting to learn the official standings of the Ghanaian sprinters.
Following the review, Amoah was confirmed in fourth place with a time of 10.32 seconds, narrowly missing a medal position. Saminu also recorded 10.32 seconds but finished sixth in the final standings.
Eseme ultimately emerged victorious after edging a highly competitive field in one of the most dramatic races of the championships so far.
Both Ghanaian athletes had delivered strong performances in the heats and semifinals leading up to the final, raising hopes of a medal finish for Team Ghana on home soil.
Official results – Men’s 100m final
Emmanuel Eseme retains his 100m title at the 2026 African Athletics Championships. https://t.co/TDlY27uO7h pic.twitter.com/tZILnWbj5d— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 13, 2026
Emmanuel Eseme – 10.25s
Nkoana – 10.31s
Chidera – 10.31s
Joseph Paul Amoah – 10.32s
Makarawu – 10.32s
Abdul-Rasheed Saminu – 10.32s
Kone – 10.37s
Simao – 10.55s
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