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Nigeria to host 2026 CAF Awards and 48th CAF General Assembly

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:59 - 13 May 2026
Nigeria president Bola Ahmed Tinubu (second right) was part of the announcement. | CAF Communications
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  • Nigeria will host the 2026 CAF Awards and CAF General Assembly.

  • President Bola Tinubu approved the events after talks with Patrice Motsepe.

  • The CAF Awards return to Nigeria for the first time since 2017.

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Nigeria Football Federation has announced that Nigeria will host the prestigious CAF Awards ceremony and the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football later this year, marking the country’s return to the forefront of African football administration after several years.

According to a statement released by the NFF on Tuesday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved the hosting rights following discussions with CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi.

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“The President announced this at the ongoing Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, following a meeting with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe,” the NFF said in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

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The CAF Director of Communications, Lux September, also confirmed that both parties held wider discussions focused on football development and collaboration across Africa.

“They discussed several topics, including government cooperation, football and the private sector in Nigeria and Africa,” September told ESPN.

READ ALSO: 147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly is expected to take place in October, while the official date for the CAF Awards ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming event will mark the return of the CAF Awards to Nigeria for the first time since January 2017, when Abuja hosted the 2016 edition at the International Conference Centre.

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READ MORE: Late horror for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as Al-Hilal salvage dramatic draw to keep title race alive

Nigeria has hosted the continental awards ceremony five times since 2005, reinforcing its status as one of Africa’s major football hubs.

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