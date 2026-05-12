Late horror for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as Al-Hilal salvage dramatic draw to keep title race alive

Al-Nassr were left to wait for confirmation of the Saudi Pro League title after conceding a dramatic late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal at Al-Awwal Park, with Bento’s stoppage-time own goal denying them victory.

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A win for Al-Nassr would have extended their lead at the top to eight points and secured a first league title in the Cristiano Ronaldo era. However, the draw keeps the title race mathematically alive, as Al-Hilal remain within striking distance with a game in hand.

Al-Hilal had an early opportunity to take the lead inside four minutes, but Karim Benzema’s effort was comfortably saved by Bento. The French forward later thought he had scored from a Sergej Milinković-Savić cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Al-Nassr struck first eight minutes before half-time when Mohamed Simakan capitalised on a loose ball following a Marcelo Brozović corner, firing a composed volley into the bottom-left corner.

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage before the break, with Kingsley Coman hitting the post after a promising chance, while Cristiano Ronaldo also squandered a key opportunity shortly after the restart.

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From that point, Al-Hilal increased their pressure, knowing that even a draw would preserve their title hopes. After Ronaldo was substituted, Al-Nassr’s defensive resilience eventually collapsed in the dying moments.

A long throw into the box caused confusion, and Bento inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after colliding with teammate Íñigo Martínez.