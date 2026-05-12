President Mahama approves 300 Ghanaians to be evacuated from South Africa amid renewed Xenophobic attacks

President John Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

President John Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks.

The affected Ghanaians had earlier registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria after the Foreign Ministry advised distressed citizens to seek assistance.

Government says it remains committed to protecting the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaian nationals from South Africa following renewed reports of xenophobic attacks.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that the affected citizens had earlier complied with official instructions by registering with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria.

According to him, the Ghanaians had been seeking assistance after the latest wave of attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

READ ALSO: East Legon businessman arrested over alleged drugging and sharing explicit videos of women on Telegram

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest evacuation announcement follows renewed xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, where some foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, have reportedly faced harassment, intimidation and attacks.

In recent weeks, concerns grew after videos circulating on social media showed some foreign nationals allegedly being threatened and assaulted.

One of the widely discussed incidents involved Ghanaian national Emmanuel Asamoah, whose emotional experience drew public attention in Ghana and prompted intervention from government officials.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Ghanaians living in South Africa who felt unsafe to register with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria for possible evacuation and assistance.

The evacuation forms part of government’s emergency response measures to ensure the safety and protection of citizens living abroad under distressing conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Over 200 Ghanaians seek return home as xenophobic fears continue to rise in South Africa

Authorities say the registered individuals will be assisted to return to Ghana in the coming days as arrangements are finalised.