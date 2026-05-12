147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

147 Ghanaian supporters were reportedly denied US visas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Only three out of 150 applicants were granted visas despite allegedly meeting all requirements.

The situation has raised concerns about fan support for the Black Stars in the United States.

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A group of Ghanaian football supporters hoping to travel to the United States to support the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have reportedly been denied visas by the US Embassy.

The development has sparked concern among football fans and sports personalities in Ghana, with many worried that passionate supporters may miss the opportunity to cheer on the Black Stars during the tournament.

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Sannie Daara revealed details of the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, May 11.

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According to him, a group submitted visa applications for 150 Ghanaian supporters intending to travel to the United States for the World Cup.

However, only three applicants were reportedly granted visas despite claims that the group met all the requirements outlined by the US Embassy.

Reacting to the situation, Daara wrote:

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A group sent 150 Ghanaian supporters to the US Embassy for World Cup visas. Only 3 people got approved despite meeting all the requirements set by the US Embassy. At this rate, the #BlackStars may have more players in America than Ghanaian fans in the stands. The embassy didn’t just deny visas; they played a low block, counter-pressed, and eliminated 147 supporters before kick-off.

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The situation has raised questions about what steps affected supporters can take next, including the possibility of reapplying, appealing, or seeking further clarification regarding the visa decisions.