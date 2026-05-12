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Shatta Wale defends SM blogger arrested over alleged attacks on Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:13 - 12 May 2026
Prince Tagoe explains how advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah shaped his decision to support Stonebwoy financially.
Shatta Wale has sparked controversy after defending arrested blogger WebkidAfrika and promising to employ him following his release over alleged online attacks targeting Stonebwoy and his family.
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  • Shatta Wale defended detained blogger WebkidAfrika during a TikTok Live session, calling him a “hero” for fighting for the Shatta Movement.

  • The musician vowed to employ the blogger after his release, insisting the arrest had only made him more famous among fans.

  • WebkidAfrika, identified as Abdul Gafaru Sadi, is facing charges linked to alleged false publications and offensive social media posts targeting Stonebwoy and his family.

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Shatta Wale has publicly thrown his support behind detained social media commentator WebkidAfrika, insisting the young man was merely defending the Shatta Movement amid his ongoing legal troubles involving fellow musician Stonebwoy and his family.

During a TikTok Live session on 11 May 2026, the dancehall artiste reacted strongly to the arrest of the blogger, identified in court documents as Abdul Gafaru Sadi, claiming the situation had only elevated his popularity among fans.

Shatta Wale declared:

If you like, keep the boy. Punish him. If Webkid returns, he comes back as a hero. He tried, he fought for Shatta Movement. You people have made him a star without even realising it. If he comes back, I will make him part of my team and he will be working with me. He will be making money. What you’ve done is turn him into a superstar
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The musician also dismissed claims that the allegations made by WebkidAfrika against Stonebwoy were fabricated. According to Shatta Wale, some of the issues discussed online had already been publicly addressed by media personality Abena Korkor herself.

He argued:

Abena Korkor is not foolish to mention names. Some people in the entertainment industry took advantage of her
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WebkidAfrika was recently arraigned before court over allegations of publishing false information and engaging in offensive conduct allegedly directed at Stonebwoy and his family.

According to court filings, the accused allegedly shared online content on or around 11 November 2024 that authorities claim endangered the safety and security of the musician and his relatives.

The charges were brought under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which addresses the publication of false news.

He is also facing an additional charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

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Among the social media posts referenced in court were statements directed at Stonebwoy and his family, including insulting and provocative remarks that prosecutors argue contributed to public tension online.

Investigators further claim the publications formed part of a coordinated online campaign targeting the artiste and his relatives.

WebkidAfrika was arrested on 7 May 2026 as investigations into the matter continue.

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