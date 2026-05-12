Advertisement

Nana Akua Addo responds to claims she stole AMVCA cathedral gown concept

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:56 - 12 May 2026
2026's Nana Akua Addo AMVCA red carpet
Nana Akua Addo faces backlash after a Paris-based designer accused her of stealing the concept behind her viral cathedral-inspired outfit worn at the 2026 AMVCA awards in Nigeria.
Advertisement

  • Nana Akua Addo has come under fire after Paris-based fashion brand Almée Couture accused her of using a cathedral-inspired AMVCA design they allegedly created for her.

  • The designer claims the actress cancelled their collaboration but later recreated the same artistic vision with another designer without giving credit.

  • Nana Akua Addo has denied the allegations, insisting the original concept belonged to her and that she simply hired another designer after Almée Couture failed to execute her vision.

Advertisement

Nana Akua Addo has become the subject of controversy following accusations from a Paris-based fashion designer who claims the actress used a design concept allegedly created by the brand for her viral AMVCA outfit.

The Ghanaian actress and style icon made headlines at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards held on 9 May 2026 at Eko Hotels & Suites after arriving in a series of extravagant outfits. However, it was her cathedral-inspired ensemble, modelled after the famous Cologne Cathedral in Germany, that quickly dominated conversations online.

While many fashion enthusiasts applauded her bold red-carpet appearance, the attention soon shifted after fashion house Almée Couture publicly accused Nana Akua Addo of using a design concept they allegedly developed for her.

READ MORE: Best AMVCA red carpet outfits by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo from 2023-2026

Advertisement

According to a statement released by the designer, the actress initially contacted the brand to create her AMVCA look and shared her vision for the outfit. The fashion house claimed it subsequently invested significant time, creativity, and resources into developing the artistic direction, sketch, silhouette, and structural details for the gown.

The statement further alleged that although the collaboration was later cancelled and the deposit refunded due to creative differences, the final outfit showcased at the AMVCA closely resembled the concept developed by the brand.

The statement read,

This project was originally developed with the client last year as part of a commissioned couture piece. The initial cathedral-inspired concept was shared with us by the client, and based on that direction, Almée Couture developed the final artistic vision, original sketch, silhouette, structural detailing, and couture interpretation for the design

ALSO READ: SM blogger Webkid Afrika faces serious charges after arrest over fake post against Stonebwoy

Advertisement

The designer further added:

Following the cancellation of the project and refund of the deposit, we later discovered that the final gown was created elsewhere using the original sketch and design direction developed by Almée Couture, without acknowledgement of our creative contribution.

In response to the allegations, Nana Akua Addo strongly denied claims that she stole the idea, insisting that the original concept belonged to her from the beginning.

MUST READ: 27th TGMA: 5 outfits that got Ghanaians talking for the wrong reasons

Advertisement

The actress explained that although she approached Almée Couture with her vision, the brand was unwilling or unable to execute the design according to her expectations, forcing her to seek another designer to bring the idea to life.

She stated;

I’ve seen so much misinformation about my recent AMVCA outfit (Cathedral). I reached out to @almee.lii for my outfit. I shared my idea with you and explained exactly how I wanted it

She continued:

READ MORE: 27th TGMA: Netizens rate celebrity outfits as Red Carpet fashion sparks hilarious social media reactions

You mentioned that you didn’t want to execute it the way I envisioned because of how detailed my ideas were. A refund was made, and I eventually got someone else to create it. So why and how is it now being claimed as yours? The entire concept and creative direction were my intellectual property

The dispute has since sparked heated debate on social media, with users divided over whether the final design belonged to the original designer or whether Nana Akua Addo retained ownership of the concept she initially proposed.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings
News
12.05.2026
Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings
Otto Addo | Picture by 2026 Getty Images
Sports
12.05.2026
Why Otto Addo was included in FIFA Technical Study Group for 2026 World Cup revealed
Nana Akua Addo responds to claims she stole AMVCA cathedral gown concept
Entertainment
12.05.2026
Nana Akua Addo responds to claims she stole AMVCA cathedral gown concept
Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama to establish cement business for xenophobia victim
News
12.05.2026
Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama to establish cement business for xenophobia victim
Mexico cancels early school closure for students ahead of World Cup
Sports
12.05.2026
Mexico cancels early school closure for students ahead of World Cup
SM blogger Webkid Afrika faces serious charges after arrest over fake post against Stonebwoy
Entertainment
12.05.2026
SM blogger Webkid Afrika faces serious charges after arrest over fake post against Stonebwoy