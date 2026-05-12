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10 most dangerous cities in Africa: 2026 crime index rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:11 - 12 May 2026
(Photo by Gallo Images/Roger Sedres)
Top 10 African cities with the highest crime rate in 2026, based on Numbeo’s Crime Index. Explore crime perception trends, safety concerns and key urban challenges across Africa.
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  • South African cities dominate the 2026 African crime rankings, with Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, and Johannesburg taking the top three spots.

  • Lagos, Windhoek, Harare, and Nairobi also made the list, reflecting wider urban safety and crime concerns across the continent.

  • The rankings are based on Numbeo’s Crime Index, which measures residents’ perceptions of crime levels and safety in their cities.

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Urban safety and crime statistics remain central to public debate, policy formulation and development planning across Africa.

As populations grow and cities expand, pressure on governments, law enforcement agencies and social institutions continues to intensify.

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Crime not only affects the daily lives of residents but also shapes business confidence, tourism, investment prospects and overall quality of life.

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Understanding crime trends in African cities is therefore essential for policymakers, researchers and the general public.

The 2026 Crime Index rankings, compiled by Numbeo, provide a timely snapshot of how residents perceive safety across major African cities.

Numbeo is one of the world’s largest databases of user-contributed data on living conditions, covering crime, cost of living, healthcare and quality of life indicators.

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Its Crime Index is based on survey responses that reflect perceptions of crime levels, the severity of incidents and feelings of safety during both daytime and night-time hours.

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In contrast, the Safety Index measures how secure residents feel in their immediate urban environments.

Higher Crime Index scores indicate a greater perceived prevalence of criminal activity, while lower Safety Index scores point to heightened safety concerns. All data referenced in this article is sourced directly from Numbeo.

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One of the most striking observations from the 2026 rankings is the strong presence of South African cities among those with the highest crime perceptions.

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Six of the top ten cities are located in South Africa, reflecting the country’s ongoing challenges with socio-economic inequality, high unemployment, gang activity and pressure on policing resources.

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Cities such as Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban consistently record elevated crime perception levels.

These urban centres also face complex criminal networks, rapid population growth and urban planning constraints, which contribute to higher crime concerns and lower perceived safety.

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Beyond South Africa, several other major African cities feature prominently. Lagos, Nigeria, one of the continent’s most populous and economically dynamic cities, ranks seventh.

Its scale and diversity create conditions where crime ranges from street-level offences to organised criminal activity.

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Top 10 African cities with the highest levels of crime
Top 10 African cities with the highest levels of crime

While crime perception data should not be treated as definitive measures of actual crime rates, it offers valuable insight into how residents experience everyday life.

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These perceptions often influence policy priorities, community interventions and investment decisions, underscoring the need for targeted responses to improve urban safety.

Below is a summary of the top ten (10) African cities with the highest Crime Index scores in 2026, based on Numbeo’s latest available data.

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10 Cities in Africa with the Highest Crime Rate

Rank

City

Crime Index

Safety Index

1

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

82.8

17.2

2

Pretoria, South Africa

81.8

18.2

3

Johannesburg, South Africa

80.8

19.2

4

Durban, South Africa

80.4

19.6

5

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

78.6

21.4

6

Cape Town, South Africa

73.6

26.4

7

Lagos, Nigeria

68.8

31.2

8

Windhoek, Namibia

67.6

32.4

9

Harare, Zimbabwe

60.7

39.3

10

Nairobi, Kenya

59.2

40.8

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