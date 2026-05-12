Advertisement

Government abolishes law entrance exams in major education reform

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 05:28 - 12 May 2026
Ghana School of Law.
Ghana has scrapped the controversial law entrance exams after President John Mahama signed the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, ending the Ghana School of Law monopoly and expanding access to professional legal training.
Advertisement

  • Ghana has officially abolished the long-standing entrance examinations for professional legal education following the passage of the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025.

  • The new law ends the Ghana School of Law’s 66-year monopoly and allows accredited universities to offer professional legal training programmes.

  • Government says the reforms are aimed at expanding access to legal education while maintaining professional standards through a unified regulatory system.

Advertisement

Law graduates across Ghana are set to gain easier access to professional legal training after the government officially scrapped the controversial entrance examinations that for decades served as a major hurdle to becoming a lawyer.

READ ALSO: Ghana opens legal training to universities after 68 years, ends Ghana School of Law’s monopoly

The development follows President John Dramani Mahama’s assent to the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, a landmark legislation that dismantles the 66-year monopoly held by the Ghana School of Law over professional legal education.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, May 11, Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, confirmed that the reforms have already taken immediate effect.

Advertisement
Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

“The entrance exams, as we know, no longer exist effective immediately,” Dafeamekpor stated.

READ ALSO: Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings

According to him, all accredited law schools in the country will now operate under a unified admission framework supervised by the newly established Council for Legal Education and Training.

UG School of Law Emerges Best in Ghana and West Africa, Ranks 6th in Africa
UG School of Law Emerges Best in Ghana and West Africa, Ranks 6th in Africa
Advertisement

He explained that even if the Ghana School of Law secures accreditation under the new system, it cannot independently continue the entrance examination process without approval from the new regulatory body.

Under the reforms, universities accredited by the Council for Legal Education and Training will be permitted to offer professional legal education programmes which is a shift from the previous structure where the Ghana School of Law exclusively handled professional legal training since 1959.

READ ALSO: Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion

Although thousands of students graduated annually with Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degrees from public and private universities, only a limited number gained admission into the professional law programme.

The entrance exams frequently recorded relatively questionable rates, triggering years of criticism from students and academics.

Advertisement

This issue has sparked criticism nationwide where some argue that the system unfairly restricted access to legal education despite the growing number of qualified LLB graduates.

President Mahama, while signing the bill into law on Monday, said the reforms were designed to strike a balance between expanding access and preserving professional standards within Ghana’s legal sector.

According to him, the law seeks to maintain quality and expand access at the same time.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Government abolishes law entrance exams in major education reform
News
12.05.2026
Government abolishes law entrance exams in major education reform
Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion
News
11.05.2026
Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion
Tariq Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after injury-hit spell ends in contract termination | Getty Images
Sports
11.05.2026
Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after just 25 minutes played
Free SHS In Ghana
News
11.05.2026
No SHS will face food shortages again under reviewed Free SHS policy, Haruna Iddrisu assures
Black Sherif says he is confident he can win TGMA Artiste of the Year for a third time
Entertainment
11.05.2026
Black Sherif says he is confident he can win TGMA Artiste of the Year for a third time
UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials
Sports
11.05.2026
UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials