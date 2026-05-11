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Ghana opens legal training to universities after 68 years, ends Ghana School of Law’s monopoly

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:49 - 11 May 2026
An image of President John Mahama signing a bill into law (left) and two female lawyers with their backs turned (right) Image credit: Twenty one photography
Ghana has officially ended the Ghana School of Law’s 68-year monopoly by passing the Legal Education Reform Bill (2025), allowing universities to offer professional legal training under a new Council for Legal Education system.
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  • Ghana has ended the Ghana School of Law’s 68-year monopoly after President John Mahama signed the Legal Education Reform Bill (2025) into law.

  • Accredited universities will now be allowed to offer professional legal training, supervised by a new Council for Legal Education.

  • A National Bar Examination will be introduced, marking a major shift in how lawyers are trained and certified in Ghana.

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Ghana has officially opened professional legal training to universities across the country after President John Mahama signed the Legal Education Reform Bill (2025) into law on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The reform ends the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law and allows accredited universities to deliver structured professional legal training for aspiring lawyers.

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The bill was passed by Parliament on March 26, 2026, paving the way for a new legal education framework designed to expand access while maintaining professional standards.

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The Ghana School of Law is an educational institution in Ghana for training lawyers.
The Ghana School of Law is an educational institution in Ghana for training lawyers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Mahama said the reform balances regulation with opportunity.

He stated:

Regulate legal education and ensure the highest standards in terms of legal education, but also to open up a space for more opportunities for legal education in Ghana.
President John Mahama signed the Legal Education Reform Bill (2025) into law on Monday, May 11, 2026.
President John Mahama signed the Legal Education Reform Bill (2025) into law on Monday, May 11, 2026.
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Attorney General Dominic Ayine confirmed that implementation will begin immediately with new regulatory structures. He said:

Immediate implementation will start with the establishment of the Council for Legal Education, which is the body that will oversee legal education in the country.

He added that accreditation of universities offering the law practice course will also begin this year.

We'll be making budgetary provision for the implementation in the 2027 budget to be announced by the finance minister in November this year.
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The Ghana School of Law, established in 1958 by President Kwame Nkrumah, has served as the country’s sole institution for professional legal training for decades.

Since producing its first lawyers in 1963, it has trained more than 12,000 legal professionals, including judges and senior state officials.

However, limited intake capacity created a bottleneck for thousands of law graduates.

The University of Ghana maintains its position as the leading law school in the country, reflecting its strong research performance and academic influence. Image via www.ug.edu.gh
The University of Ghana maintains its position as the leading law school in the country, reflecting its strong research performance and academic influence. Image via www.ug.edu.gh

Under the new system, a Council for Legal Education and Training will regulate the sector, set standards, and accredit universities.

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Approved institutions will run a Law Practice Training Course, after which candidates will sit a National Bar Examination to qualify as lawyers.

While the reform has been widely welcomed as a step toward expanding access, it continues to generate debate within legal circles over quality assurance and implementation readiness.

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11.05.2026
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