FIFA introduces no racism, be active and unity campaigns ahead of World Cup 2026 | Patrick Allen | Dreamstime.com

FIFA introduces no racism, be active and unity campaigns ahead of World Cup 2026 | Patrick Allen | Dreamstime.com

FIFA introduces no racism, be active and unity campaigns ahead of World Cup 2026

FIFA has launched No Racism, Unity, and Education campaigns ahead of World Cup 2026.

The initiatives promote peace, inclusion, and youth development through football.

Campaigns will run across stadiums, digital platforms, and global programmes.

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FIFA has announced that, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 just one month away, it will roll out a series of global social impact campaigns aimed at promoting unity, fighting racism, advancing education, and encouraging healthier lifestyles through football.

As the countdown continues, FIFA is expanding its efforts beyond football to use the tournament as a platform for positive global change. The initiatives are designed to ensure the World Cup leaves a lasting legacy in communities around the world.

The campaigns will be displayed across all 16 host stadiums through giant screens and LED boards, while digital toolkits and educational resources will be made available online for global participation.

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Key Campaigns: Unity, Education, Anti-Racism and Health

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FIFA’s 2026 social responsibility drive focuses on four major pillars:

Promoting global unity through football

Combating racism and discrimination

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Encouraging youth physical activity and healthy lifestyles

Supporting education and social development

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted that the tournament will serve as a powerful platform to promote peace, inclusion, and shared human values, urging the global football community to support the initiatives.

Football Unites the World Campaign

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The flagship initiative, Football Unites the World, continues to celebrate football’s ability to connect people across cultures. Building on its success at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the campaign will once again reach millions globally.

Unite for Peace & Education

Two key sub-campaigns will be featured:

Unite for Peace: Promotes dialogue, respect, and social cohesion during the group stage. All 48 teams and match officials will wear special sleeve patches symbolising peace.

Unite for Education: Highlights the importance of learning and will be promoted during the knockout stages, supporting programmes such as the FIFA Football for Schools initiative.

FIFA No Racism Campaign: “Listen, Stand Up, Show Up”

FIFA’s No Racism campaign reinforces its zero-tolerance stance against discrimination in football and society. The message “Listen, Stand Up, Show Up” encourages fans to listen to victims of abuse, stand against racism, and actively support inclusion.

The campaign will be visible across all 104 matches, supported by educational toolkits for schools, clubs, and football associations worldwide.

Be Active Campaign Promotes Healthy Lifestyles

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FIFA World Cup trophy

The Be Active campaign aims to encourage children and young people to engage in regular physical activity. First introduced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, it has already reached over 2.6 billion people globally.

For 2026, the initiative will include:

Stadium dance cams and interactive fan activities

Fitness workouts led by official mascots Maple™, Zayu™, and Clutch™

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Community training clinics and digital engagement programmes

The campaign aligns with global health recommendations encouraging at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity for children.

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