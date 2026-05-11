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Ghana's fuel prices to face fresh blow after Trump dismissed Iran’s response to end war

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:31 - 11 May 2026
Ghana's fuel prices could be affected after Trump dismissed Iran’s response to end war
Global oil prices have surged following renewed US-Iran tensions, sparking fears of possible fuel price hikes in Ghana despite recent cedi gains and improved petroleum price stability.
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  • Rising tensions between the United States and Iran have pushed global oil prices higher, raising concerns over possible fuel price increases in Ghana.

  • Analysts warn that despite the recent strength of the cedi, prolonged disruptions in the Middle East could drive up transport costs, inflation and the overall cost of living in Ghana.

  • The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, remains central to fears of further supply disruptions as traders monitor the escalating conflict closely.

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Fresh tensions between the United States and Iran are raising fears of another fuel price surge in Ghana after global oil prices climbed sharply following President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest proposal to end the ongoing war.

READ ALSO: Government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre to ease fuel costs

International benchmark Brent crude rose above $105 per barrel on Monday after Trump described Tehran’s response to US peace proposals as “totally unacceptable,” reigniting uncertainty over global oil supply routes and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit corridors.

Oil prices today: Crude falls as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants; Brent at $105 per barrel - The Times of India
Oil prices today: Crude falls as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants; Brent at $105 per barrel - The Times of India
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Fuel prices remain highly sensitive to global crude oil movements despite the recent appreciation of the cedi.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments pass, has remained heavily disrupted since the conflict escalated earlier this year, causing severe supply concerns across global energy markets.

Any sustained rise in crude oil prices could eventually reverse recent gains seen at various fuel pumps in the country.

READ ALSO: Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings

In recent weeks, Ghana experienced relative stability in petroleum prices. However, global oil market shocks could still offset those gains if the Middle East crisis drags on.

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The latest spike in crude prices comes after Iran reportedly demanded guarantees against further US-Israeli attacks and called for sanctions relief as part of negotiations to end the war.

Trump swiftly rejected the proposal, escalating fears that the conflict could prolong disruptions to global oil supply chains.

READ ALSO: Major OMC's announce fuel price reduction, see latest prices

Higher crude prices could have broader economic implications beyond fuel in  Ghana. Transport fares, food prices, electricity production costs and inflation could all come under renewed pressure if petroleum prices begin rising again on the local market.

Major global energy firms are also benefiting from the volatility. Saudi energy giant Aramco recently reported a significant jump in profits as soaring oil prices boosted revenues amid the crisis.

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Even though Ghanaians have recently enjoyed some relief at the pumps, continued geopolitical instability in the Middle East could quickly change the situation if crude prices continue climbing on the international market.

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