Government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre to ease fuel costs

Government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre to ease fuel costs

Government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre to ease fuel costs

Government reduces diesel price by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre as a one-month intervention to cushion Ghanaians from rising global fuel prices and economic pressure.

Government cuts fuel prices, absorbing GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 on petrol.

One-month intervention takes effect from April 16, 2026 to cushion households and businesses.

Move responds to global oil price hikes and aims to stabilise domestic fuel costs.

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The Government has announced a temporary reduction in petroleum prices, absorbing GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol in response to rising global market pressures.

The intervention takes effect from April 16, 2026, which marks the next pricing window, and is expected to ease the cost burden on households, transport operators and businesses.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, the measure is aimed at cushioning consumers from the impact of rising international oil prices, which have driven higher ex-pump prices in Ghana.

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The policy, approved by Cabinet, will remain in force for one month, during which government will monitor global market trends and assess the need for further adjustments.

“Effective April 16, 2026, which is the next pricing window, the Government will absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol. This intervention is intended to cushion customers and ease the cost burden on households, transport operators, and businesses,” the statement said.

Fuel

It added that the decision forms part of efforts to stabilise fuel prices and support economic recovery amid external shocks.

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“Government remains committed to maintaining price stability, protecting livelihoods, and supporting Ghana’s economic recovery in the face of external shocks,” the statement noted.

The temporary relief is expected to provide short-term easing for consumers and businesses already grappling with fuel-related cost pressures, while government continues to track global oil price movements for possible further action.