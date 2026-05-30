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GMet warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds across Accra and other areas this afternoon, May 30 - See areas affected

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:02 - 30 May 2026
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Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet
GMet warns of thunderstorms and gusty winds across Accra and several parts of Ghana this afternoon, May 30, with flash floods likely in low-lying areas. See the full list of affected locations and forecast times.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an impact-based weather alert warning of thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds across most parts of southern Ghana from Saturday afternoon into the evening.

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According to GMet’s latest update issued at 12:30 UTC on May 30, a moderate rainstorm currently situated over southern Togo is moving westward toward Ghana and is expected to trigger cloudy conditions and thunderstorms in several parts of the country.

The agency said the weather system is likely to affect communities in the Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, Bono and Eastern regions, among others.

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Areas expected to experience the earliest impact from about 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm include Ho, Kete Krachi, Dambai, Agbozume, Keta, Tema, Akosombo, Koforidua, Akyem areas and surrounding communities.

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From 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm, places such as Accra, Kasoa, Madina, Abokobi, Agona Swedru, Cape Coast, Elmina and Sefwi Bekwai are expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

Later in the day, between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm, GMet projects rainfall and storm activity over Kumasi, Sunyani, Kintampo, Techiman, Ejura, Atebubu, Berekum and nearby areas.

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GMet warned that gusty winds may accompany the storms and advised residents to remain alert and take the necessary precautions.

The agency also cautioned that flash floods are likely in low-lying areas, urging the public to stay updated on weather conditions and avoid flood-prone zones during heavy rainfall.

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