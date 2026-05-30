4 teams that reached European finals unbeaten yet lost the trophy

A detailed look at European football clubs that reached continental finals unbeaten but failed to win the trophy, including Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Arsenal, and Espanyol, highlighting some of football’s most dramatic near-misses.

Several European clubs have reached continental finals unbeaten in open play, only to lose the trophy at the final stage through defeats or penalty shootouts.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 2023/24 Europa League final loss to Atalanta ended a historic 51-match unbeaten run, while Benfica (2013/14) and Arsenal (1979/80) also suffered final heartbreaks on penalties.

Earlier cases like Espanyol in European competition highlight how teams can go unbeaten across two legs or regulation time, yet still miss out on European silverware.

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In European club football, going unbeaten all the way to a final is already a mark of elite consistency. But for a few clubs, the story ends in heartbreak, finishing entire continental campaigns without a defeat, only to lose the decisive final.

Across UEFA competitions, these rare cases highlight how knockout football can punish even the most dominant teams on the continent, where one match can erase months of perfection.

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Below are some of the most notable unbeaten-but-beaten finalists in European competition history, based on UEFA records:

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Bayer Leverkusen (2023/24 UEFA Europa League)

Bayern Leverkusen lost the Europa League final 3-0 to Atlanta

Bayer Leverkusen’s 2023/24 season under Xabi Alonso is one of the most extraordinary in modern football history. Across all competitions, the German side went on a record-breaking unbeaten run of 51 matches, building momentum toward a potential historic treble.

In the UEFA Europa League final, however, their dream ended abruptly with a 3–0 defeat to Atalanta in Dublin.

Despite dominating much of the European campaign and arriving as favourites, Leverkusen were outplayed in the final, as Atalanta delivered a tactically disciplined and clinical performance to secure their first major European trophy.

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The result remains one of the most striking examples of how an unbeaten run can still end without silverware on the biggest night.

Benfica (2013/14 UEFA Europa League)

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Ruben Amorim Benfica Ivan Rakitic Sevilla Editorial Stock Photo

Benfica’s 2013/14 Europa League journey is remembered as one of European football’s greatest heartbreaks.

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Jorge Jesus’ side went through the entire competition unbeaten, eliminating strong opponents such as Juventus in the semi-finals. They entered the final in Turin as a confident and resilient team.

However, Sevilla denied them glory in dramatic fashion. After a 0–0 draw in normal and extra time, the Spanish club won 4–2 on penalties, extending Benfica’s long-standing curse in European finals.

It was a crushing end to a campaign that showcased defensive strength, tactical maturity, and consistency, but no trophy to show for it.

Arsenal (1979/80 European cup winners’ cup)

The season Arsenal played 70 games, reached two finals ... and won nothing

Arsenal’s 1979/80 Cup Winners’ Cup campaign saw them reach the final unbeaten across 9 matches, recording 5 wins and four draws. Under Terry Neill, the Gunners combined defensive discipline with measured attacking play, navigating their way to a final against Valencia.

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The final, played in Brussels, ended 0–0 after extra time, leading to a penalty shootout. Valencia ultimately triumphed 5–4, denying Arsenal a European trophy despite a flawless unbeaten run in open play.

It remains one of the earliest and most painful examples of Arsenal’s European near-misses.

Espanyol (1987 UEFA Cup)

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In 1987-88 Europa League (then UEFA Cup) final, Leverkusen came back from 0-3 to 3-3 in the return leg and eventually won it in the penalties.

Espanyol’s 1986/87 UEFA Cup run stands out as one of the most unfortunate in European history

The Spanish side reached the final against Bayer Leverkusen without suffering defeat in regulation time across both legs. In the first leg, Espanyol won 3–0, putting themselves in a commanding position.

However, Leverkusen responded with a 3–0 win in the return leg, forcing a penalty shootout after a 3–3 aggregate draw.