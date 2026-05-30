Canadian police arrest 21-year-old suspect in luxury car theft scheme linked to Ghana

Canadian police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect linked to a fraud and vehicle theft scheme involving luxury cars stolen from Saskatoon businesses and later traced through British Columbia to Ghana, using altered identity documents.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested in Canada over luxury car theft and fraud.

Stolen vehicles were bought using fake identities and shipped abroad.

One of the cars was traced to Ghana, leading to multiple charges.

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Canadian authorities have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with an international vehicle theft and fraud operation that stretched from Canada to Ghana.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, a vehicle was stolen from a business on Faithful Avenue in January 2025 after an Alberta man fraudulently purchased a Land Rover using stolen identity documents.

Investigators later discovered the vehicle had been transported to British Columbia before being shipped toward Ghana just days later

In a separate incident in February, police say a fraudulently purchased BMW was also taken from a business on Faithful Avenue.

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The suspect allegedly travelled from Alberta using a Quebec driver’s licence that had been altered after being reported lost.

Investigators say the suspect used fake and altered identification documents to carry out multiple fraudulent vehicle purchases.

The suspect was later arrested in Edmonton and charged with a series of offences.

READ ALSO: Pregnant Ghanaian woman and son detained at US airport for over a week return home

Police say the arrest followed a detailed investigation into the suspected cross-border operation involving identity fraud and vehicle theft.

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The suspect now faces multiple charges, including fraud, motor vehicle theft, identity-related offences, impersonation, use of forged documents, and breaching court-ordered conditions.

The United States government had also issued a strong global warning to fraudsters, saying it is intensifying efforts to track, prosecute, and recover stolen funds from financial crimes and cyber fraud.

Officials stressed that fraud investigations will extend across borders, with offenders being pursued, arrested, and made to return stolen money regardless of their location.

The message came with a clear warning that perpetrators of online scams and financial fraud will no longer enjoy freedom, as authorities expand international cooperation to clamp down on cybercrime.

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