Ghana's Parliament passes revised anti-LGBTQ bill with exemptions for lawyers, journalists and doctors

Parliament has passed the re-introduced Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, with new amendments exempting lawyers, journalists, and health professionals from sanctions under the proposed law.

Parliament has passed the re-introduced anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana.

Lawyers, journalists, and health professionals have been exempted from sanctions under the law.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the exemptions protect professional duties.

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The bill, passed on Friday, May 29, 2026, seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana while introducing narrowly defined protections for certain professional duties and services.

Under the amendments, individuals providing legal advice or representation to persons identified as LGBTQ will not face punishment.

Journalists and media organisations reporting on LGBTQ-related issues or current affairs as part of their work are also exempted.

ALSO READ: Catholic Bishops call for stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate in Ghana

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Medical professionals offering surgical, psychological, counselling, or related healthcare services to LGBTQ persons have similarly been protected from prosecution.

A picture of the chamber of Ghana's Parliamnet

First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, who presided over proceedings, announced the bill’s passage after the third reading.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga explained that the amendments were intended to ensure that professional services and routine activities are not interpreted as promoting LGBTQ activities.

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However, the Minority Caucus strongly opposed the changes, arguing that they weakened the original intent of the legislation that had previously been sent to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.

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Bosome-Freho MP Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh argued that the exemptions showed the earlier version of the bill was flawed.

“The point we are making here is that this is watering down the point that you wanted Akufo-Addo to sign,” he said.

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Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour also criticised the exemptions, insisting they could undermine the effectiveness of the legislation.

The original anti-LGBTQ bill was unanimously passed by Parliament in February 2024 and proposed prison terms ranging from nine (9) months to three (3) years for persons involved in LGBTQ activities, and up to five years for promoters or sponsors.