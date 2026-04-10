Catholic Bishops call for stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate in Ghana

Ghana Catholic Bishops urge stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate, calling for respectful discourse while responding to remarks by President Mahama and government officials.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called for a more structured and respectful national dialogue on LGBTQ-related issues, urging stakeholders to engage with “intellectual seriousness, mutual respect, and moral clarity.”

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In a pastoral and public statement dated April 10, 2026, the Conference emphasised the need for constructive engagement among government, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and civil society, warning against dismissive rhetoric in national discourse.

“We therefore call upon all stakeholders, the executive, the legislature, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and civil society, to engage in dialogue marked by intellectual seriousness, mutual respect, and moral clarity. The tone of our discourse matters as much as its content,” the statement said.

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The Bishops expressed concern over recent public remarks by President John Dramani Mahama and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who described LGBTQ matters as not a major national priority. According to the Conference, such characterisations risk downplaying issues that touch on identity, family, and social values.

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Felix Kwakye Ofosu

“No enduring moral question can be dismissed without cost. To describe such a debate as a ‘waste of time’ risks alienating citizens for whom these issues are existentially meaningful,” the statement noted.

The Conference rejected what it described as a false distinction between economic priorities and moral considerations, stressing that the two are interconnected. It argued that strong family structures contribute to social stability and economic development, adding that weakening them could undermine long-term national progress.

At the same time, the Bishops reaffirmed the Church’s position on human dignity, condemning violence, hatred, and unjust discrimination against individuals regardless of sexual orientation. They also maintained their stance on the family as a union between a man and a woman.

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LGBTQ image

Addressing the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, the Conference urged the President to honour his earlier commitment to assent to the legislation if it is duly passed by Parliament, while acknowledging the need for careful review of contentious provisions.

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