President Mahama celebrates NASA Astronaut Christina Koch on historic Artemis II moon mission

President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated NASA astronaut Christina Koch for her historic role as the only woman on the Artemis II mission, which successfully orbited the Moon.

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In a statement on April 9, the President highlighted Koch’s personal connection to Ghana, noting her time as an exchange student at the University of Ghana during the 1999/2000 academic year.

“Her time at Legon was not just a passing visit; she truly immersed herself in our culture and heritage. By studying the History of Ghana, the History of Africa, Rural Sociology, Music, and even Twi for Beginners, she built a foundation of global citizenship right here in Accra,” President Mahama said.

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NASA Astronaut Christina Koch

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He described the moment Koch hoisted the Ghanaian flag in outer space as “a deeply touching moment for every Ghanaian. It is a testament to the fact that no matter how far one travels, even into the vastness of space, the friendships made and the lessons learned stay with you.”

The President lauded her journey from Ghana’s classrooms to the frontiers of space as a source of inspiration for young Ghanaians.

President John Mahama

“Christina’s journey from the classrooms of the University of Ghana to the frontiers of space exploration serves as a powerful inspiration to every young Ghanaian. It reminds us that our educational institutions continue to produce and shape global leaders who break barriers and reach for the stars,” he stated.

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Artemis II, NASA’s second mission in the Artemis programme, marked the first crewed flight to orbit the Moon in over five decades. The mission aims to test spacecraft systems, gather critical data for future lunar landings, and pave the way for a sustainable human presence on and around the Moon.