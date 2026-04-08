Ken Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention after 3 months in custody
Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been released after spending three months in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The development was confirmed in a statement dated 8th April 2026 and signed by his lawyer, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo Esq. According to the statement, Mr Ofori-Atta was released pursuant to a judicial order and has since returned home to be with his family.
The statement reaffirmed his commitment to due process, stating, “Mr. Ofori-Atta remains fully committed to use due process in defense of his rights as guaranteed under the constitution and laws of the United States.”
It further added, “He and his family remain thankful to God and all those who have offered prayers and support during this period.”
Mr Ofori-Atta had been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia since 6th January 2026, following concerns raised about his immigration status. During his detention, he was denied bail by a US court while he contested the case and sought to regularise his status.
His release marks a significant development in an ongoing legal and diplomatic matter involving the former minister. He is also facing an extradition request filed by Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.
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Mr Ofori-Atta, together with seven (7) others, is currently facing a total of seventy-eight (78) charges, adding further complexity to his legal situation.
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