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Ken Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention after 3 months in custody

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:03 - 08 April 2026
Concerned Citizens petition US Embassy to help extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana as online signatures surge
Ken Ofori-Atta
Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been released from US ICE detention after three months in custody. Learn more about his legal battle, immigration case, and ongoing extradition proceedings involving Ghana’s Attorney-General.
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Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been released after spending three months in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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The development was confirmed in a statement dated 8th April 2026 and signed by his lawyer, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo Esq. According to the statement, Mr Ofori-Atta was released pursuant to a judicial order and has since returned home to be with his family.

The statement reaffirmed his commitment to due process, stating, “Mr. Ofori-Atta remains fully committed to use due process in defense of his rights as guaranteed under the constitution and laws of the United States.”

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It further added, “He and his family remain thankful to God and all those who have offered prayers and support during this period.”

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Mr Ofori-Atta had been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia since 6th January 2026, following concerns raised about his immigration status. During his detention, he was denied bail by a US court while he contested the case and sought to regularise his status.

His release marks a significant development in an ongoing legal and diplomatic matter involving the former minister. He is also facing an extradition request filed by Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

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Mr Ofori-Atta, together with seven (7) others, is currently facing a total of seventy-eight (78) charges, adding further complexity to his legal situation.

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