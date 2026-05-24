Late Beverly Afaglo family announces one-week observation on May 30th in Tema

The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Ama Afaglo has announced details for her one-week observation in Tema following her passing after a battle with cancer.

The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Ama Afaglo has announced arrangements for her one-week observation following her passing.

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In a statement issued through Cine-God Studios on behalf of the family, the one-week observation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The family is inviting friends, colleagues, loved ones, and sympathisers to join them in mourning the actress while honouring her memory.

They have also appealed for prayers, support, and privacy as they grieve and prepare for her final funeral rites.

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The announcement comes after the husband confirmed the passing of the celebrated actress, who reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, May 24, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to the deceased manger Iddris, Beverly’s illness reportedly began as breast cancer but later spread due to its genetic nature.

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Despite her deteriorating condition, he said the actress remained committed to both her family and career while receiving treatment.

The family says details regarding the final funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

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