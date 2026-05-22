Becca reveals Shatta Wale completed her song feature in just one day
Becca says Shatta Wale delivered his verse for their collaboration just a day after she sent him the song.
She described Shatta Wale as highly supportive, noting that he actively helped promote the track after its release.
Becca praised his professionalism and said his style fit perfectly with the song’s concept.
Speaking in an interview, Becca revealed that Shatta Wale delivered his verse for their collaboration in record time after she reached out to him with the song.
According to her, the collaboration came about naturally because Shatta Wale’s style fit perfectly with the direction of the track.
She explained that once she sent him the song, he immediately understood the concept and returned his completed verse the very next day.
She said;
When I sent Shatta Wale my song, he recorded his verse and sent it back the next day. I love Shatta Wale
Becca added that she considers herself fortunate to have worked with the award-winning artiste, praising his efficiency and commitment to the project.
She further noted that Shatta Wale was actively involved in supporting the song’s promotion and online buzz after its release, which helped boost its visibility.
The singer expressed deep appreciation for his contribution, describing him as consistent and dependable throughout the process.
She added;
He has been very supportive throughout the promotion and everything. Big shout-out to Shatta Wale wherever he is. I love you, you did a great job
Becca’s comments highlight what she described as a smooth and professional working relationship, which contributed to the success and appeal of their joint release.
“ When I sent Shatta Wale my song he recorded his verse and sent it in the next day, I love Shatta Wale”— Life of Sin (@LifeofSin01) May 21, 2026
— Becca pic.twitter.com/xlQQyTrOIM