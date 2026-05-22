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Becca reveals Shatta Wale completed her song feature in just one day

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:08 - 22 May 2026
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Becca
Becca
Ghanaian singer Becca has praised dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for his swift response and professionalism during a recent music collaboration, describing him as highly supportive throughout the project.
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  • Becca says Shatta Wale delivered his verse for their collaboration just a day after she sent him the song.

  • She described Shatta Wale as highly supportive, noting that he actively helped promote the track after its release.

  • Becca praised his professionalism and said his style fit perfectly with the song’s concept.

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Speaking in an interview, Becca revealed that Shatta Wale delivered his verse for their collaboration in record time after she reached out to him with the song.

According to her, the collaboration came about naturally because Shatta Wale’s style fit perfectly with the direction of the track.

READ MORE: Dr Likee says his TGMA outfit was a planned promo for O2 Indigo comedy show

She explained that once she sent him the song, he immediately understood the concept and returned his completed verse the very next day.

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She said;

Becca
Becca

When I sent Shatta Wale my song, he recorded his verse and sent it back the next day. I love Shatta Wale

Becca added that she considers herself fortunate to have worked with the award-winning artiste, praising his efficiency and commitment to the project.

READ MORE: Chef Abbys takes over Snapchat UK’s kitchen to feed 300+ staff with Ghanaian food

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She further noted that Shatta Wale was actively involved in supporting the song’s promotion and online buzz after its release, which helped boost its visibility.

The singer expressed deep appreciation for his contribution, describing him as consistent and dependable throughout the process.

She added;

Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

He has been very supportive throughout the promotion and everything. Big shout-out to Shatta Wale wherever he is. I love you, you did a great job
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READ MORE: 'The psychiatric hospital made me feel more mentally unstable' — Funny Face

Becca’s comments highlight what she described as a smooth and professional working relationship, which contributed to the success and appeal of their joint release.

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