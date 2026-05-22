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Dr Likee says his TGMA outfit was a planned promo for O2 Indigo comedy show

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:27 - 22 May 2026
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Dr Likee at TGMA 26
Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee has addressed the criticism surrounding the outfit he wore to the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet, explaining that the appearance was part of a promotional strategy for his upcoming comedy show at London’s O2 Indigo.
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  • Dr Likee says his controversial outfit at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet was a deliberate marketing move.

  • The comedian explained that the look was designed to promote his upcoming comedy show at London’s O2 Indigo.

  • He urged fans not to insult critics, stressing that controversy is part of the entertainment industry and helps generate attention.

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In a video shared on social media on 21 May 2026, the comedian stated that he anticipated public reactions to his outfit but was never worried about the criticism.

He explained;

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I knew Ghanaians would definitely talk about it, but the outfit was intentionally worn to promote my upcoming show
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Dr Likee further disclosed that his choice of clothing also reflected his personal comfort and style preference, noting that he naturally enjoys wearing shorts.

He added;

Apart from the promotion, I genuinely love wearing shorts because I feel more comfortable in them

The comedian also appealed to his supporters not to insult or attack people who mocked or criticised his appearance online.

READ MORE: 'The psychiatric hospital made me feel more mentally unstable' — Funny Face

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According to him, public conversations and controversies are part of the entertainment industry and often help artistes and entertainers gain attention.

He said;

Nobody should insult anyone for criticising me. I’m pleading with my loyal fans not to fight people over this. We all know it’s part of the game

He explained that the backlash and online discussions surrounding his outfit had actually helped create awareness for his comedy show at the O2 Indigo.

He stated;

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If people didn’t talk about me and make me trend, my comedy show at the O2 wouldn’t receive attention,

Dr Likee concluded by saying criticism should not discourage entertainers, insisting that public scrutiny is often linked to growth and visibility in show business.

“When people don’t criticise you, you may not go far in life. That’s why it’s called showbiz, so I’m not bothered by what people said about my outfit,” he remarked.

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