2026 FIFA World Cup ball must be charged before matches - Everything you need to know
The 2026 FIFA World Cup ball must be charged before matches because it contains smart sensor technology.
The Adidas Trionda will help improve VAR, offside calls, and goal-line decisions.
FIFA says the technology will make officiating faster and more accurate during the tournament.
Named the Adidas Trionda, the ball comes equipped with advanced smart technology designed to improve refereeing decisions, reduce controversy, and speed up VAR reviews during matches.
The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will also be the largest World Cup ever, featuring 48 national teams for the first time.
Why the 2026 World Cup ball must be charged
Unlike traditional footballs, the Adidas Trionda contains an internal 500Hz motion sensor chip that continuously transmits live data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.
The sensor operates using a rechargeable battery, which means every match ball must be fully charged before kick-off.
According to Adidas and FIFA, the battery can last up to six (6) hours of active use, comfortably covering a full match, including extra time and stoppages.
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The smart sensor sends movement data 500 times every second, helping officials track the ball’s speed, spin, direction, and exact point of contact during live play.
How the technology works
The Trionda’s Connected Ball Technology combines multiple systems working together in real time:
A 500Hz sensor chip embedded inside the ball
Twelve (12) stadium tracking cameras monitoring players and ball movement
Instant data transmission to the VAR control room
The technology allows officials to analyse incidents far more accurately than with standard video replay alone.
How the smart ball improves officiating
The new technology is expected to significantly improve several areas of refereeing:
Faster semi-automated offside decisions
More accurate goal-line technology
Precise ball contact detection for handball and penalty incidents
Officials can also determine who last touched the ball before it goes out of play, helping reduce controversial calls.
What happens if the ball is changed?
FIFA says all reserve balls will also be fully charged before matches.
If a ball goes out of play and is replaced, the system automatically activates the sensor in the new ball without interrupting the game or affecting data collection.
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How the Trionda differs from the 2022 World Cup ball
The 2022 FIFA World Cup ball, Al Rihla, was the first to feature internal sensor technology.
However, the Trionda introduces major upgrades, including:
A more advanced 500Hz sensor system
Improved data precision
Direct panel integration instead of suspended internal wiring
FIFA believes the improvements will make the technology more stable and reliable during matches.
Design and appearance
Beyond the technology, the Trionda features a seamless thermally bonded surface designed to improve flight stability and reduce water absorption.
Its design is inspired by the famous “la ola” stadium wave and incorporates colours and symbols representing the three host nations.
A major shift in football technology
The use of smart ball technology first gained global attention during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when sensor data confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had not touched a goal credited to Bruno Fernandes during Portugal’s match against Uruguay.
The 2026 edition takes that innovation even further, making the Trionda one of the most technologically advanced footballs ever created.
With faster VAR decisions, more accurate officiating, and real-time data tracking, the Adidas Trionda could play a major role in shaping the future of football.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, with the final set for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
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