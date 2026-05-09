2026 World Cup: Some Black Stars players set to wear special FIFA patches

Benjamin Asare (left) and the reported patch to be worn by world cup debutants (right)

Benjamin Asare (left) and the reported patch to be worn by world cup debutants (right)

FIFA will introduce special World Cup debut badges for first-time players, with the patches later used as match-worn memorabilia for trading cards.

FIFA is introducing special World Cup debut badges for players making their first-ever appearance at the tournament.

The patches will be worn during debut matches and later turned into authenticated match-worn memorabilia for trading cards and collectibles.

The initiative is expected to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where several Ghana national football team players could wear the special badges for the first time.

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Football’s world governing body FIFA is set to introduce special “World Cup debut patches” for players making their first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in a move aimed at expanding football memorabilia and collectibles.

Under the new initiative, debutant players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will wear a unique badge on their jerseys during their first match at the tournament.

After the game, the patches will reportedly be removed and later inserted into limited-edition trading cards as authenticated match-worn memorabilia.

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Image of reported patch for World Cup debutants

Memorabilia are objects, documents, or items collected because they are connected with a famous person, significant event, specific time period, or personal memory. These items are saved to commemorate experiences, such as sports, music, or historical moments.

This will also include players of the black stars playing their first World Cup. The final squad for the World Cup is yet to be released with some upcoming friendly games including one against Mexico in order to assess the players for final selection.

The concept, which has already been used in American sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball, is expected to make its football debut at the expanded 48-team World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

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According to FIFA and Fanatics announcements, the initiative forms part of a wider long-term collectibles partnership between FIFA and sports merchandising giant Fanatics, whose Topps brand will become the exclusive producer of FIFA trading cards, stickers and collectibles from 2031 onward.

In a statement announcing the partnership, FIFA said the agreement would, for the first time, bring “the player jersey patch program to international football.”

The collectible debut patches are expected to become highly sought-after items among football card collectors, especially for emerging stars making their World Cup debuts.

Reports from GiveMeSport and Footy Headlines indicate that after matches, the debut patches will be embedded into premium trading cards sold globally under the Topps brand.

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The move also marks a historic shift in football collectibles, as FIFA prepares to end its decades-long partnership with Panini, which has produced official World Cup stickers and trading cards since 1970.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said the new agreement is intended to modernise fan engagement and expand FIFA collectibles globally, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the partnership as an opportunity to create “new, meaningful” connections between fans and players.