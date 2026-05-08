Benjamin Asare earns Black Stars call-up for Mexico friendly ahead of world Cup

Benjamin Asare joins the Ghana national football team for the Mexico friendly.

He replaces Gidios Aseako, whose exclusion is unclear.

The Accra Hearts of Oak SC keeper continues his rise as a trusted national team option.

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Benjamin Asare has been named in the Ghana national football team squad ahead of their upcoming international friendly against the Mexico national football team.

The Accra Hearts of Oak SC goalkeeper replaces Gidios Aseako in the squad and is expected to join the team ahead of the fixture scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

The reason behind Gidios Aseako’s exclusion from the squad has not yet been officially disclosed.

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The 33-year-old, regarded as one of the most reliable “safe pairs of hands” in the Ghana Premier League, has built a strong reputation through consistent performances for Hearts of Oak.

His steady form earned him a maiden senior national team call-up last year before making his debut for Ghana against Chad in March 2025.

Since then, Asare has gone on to make 11 appearances for the national team, steadily growing into a trusted option in goal.

His inclusion adds further domestic strength to the squad as Ghana, under head coach Carlos Queiroz, continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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