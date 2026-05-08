Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital | Getty Images

Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital | Getty Images

Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital

Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni were reportedly involved in a tense training ground incident at Real Madrid.

Valverde clarified that emotions and fatigue led to a misunderstanding, stressing that no physical altercation occurred between the players.

He also revealed he accidentally hit a table during the argument, sustaining a minor cut that required a routine hospital visit.

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Federico Valverde has released an official statement addressing reports of a heated internal confrontation at the Real Madrid training ground involving teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The clarification comes after Spanish media, including Marca, reported rising tension inside the squad following an alleged altercation during a recent training session at Valdebebas. The incident was said to have required intervention from teammates and coaching staff to de-escalate the situation.

Valverde explains emotional training ground incident

In his statement, Valverde insisted that the situation was exaggerated due to competitive fatigue and frustration during a demanding season.

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“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. The fatigue from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion.”

He added that such disagreements are not uncommon in high-performance environments and are usually handled internally.

“In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are usually resolved internally without them becoming all public.”

Concerns over rumours and media attention

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Valverde also suggested that misinformation has contributed to the escalation of the story, especially given Real Madrid’s high-profile status and lack of silverware this season.

“Clearly, someone here is spreading rumours, and with a season without titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything gets blown out of proportion.”

Hospital visit following second disagreement

The midfielder further revealed that a second disagreement occurred later, during which he sustained a minor injury after striking a table in frustration.

“Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.”

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He was firm in clarifying that no physical fight took place between him and Tchouaméni.

“At no point did my teammate hit me; I didn’t hit him either.”

Emotional frustration during a difficult season

Valverde admitted that the emotional pressure of a difficult campaign contributed to the heated exchange within the squad.

“I feel that my anger about the situation, frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through the end of the season, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a teammate.”

He also issued an apology, describing the moment as painful for him personally.

“I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry because this situation hurts me; this moment we’re going through is painful.”

Commitment to Real Madrid despite tensions

Reaffirming his loyalty to the club, Valverde stressed the importance of Real Madrid in his life and the emotional toll of the situation.

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“Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I can’t be indifferent to it. The result is accumulation of things that culminate in a senseless fight, damaging my image and leaving room for doubt that they will add fuel to the fire of an accident.”

He added that he initially intended to remain silent until the end of the season following the club’s UEFA Champions League exit.

“I wasn’t going to speak out until the end of the season. We were eliminated from the Champions League, and I kept my anger and resentment to myself.”

Regret over difficult season and missed game

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Valverde also reflected on a disappointing campaign and confirmed he may miss the next match due to medical advice following the incident.

“We’ve wasted another year, and I wasn’t in a position to be posting on social media when the only face I had to show was on the field.”

“That’s why I’m the one who’s most saddened and pained to be going through this situation that prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions.”

Full support for the club moving forward

The Uruguayan midfielder concluded by reaffirming his professionalism and willingness to support the team in any capacity.

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“I always gave it my all, to the very end, and it hurts me more than anyone to not be able to do so. I am available to the club and my teammates to collaborate on any decision they deem necessary. Thank you.”