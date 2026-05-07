Chaos in Real Madrid dressing room as Tchouameni and Valverde clash, landing one in the hospital

Real Madrid’s dressing room is reportedly in crisis after a clash involving Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde sparked internal tension.

The incident allegedly forced urgent intervention from club officials, with emergency talks held to calm the situation.

Concerns are growing within the squad as reports suggest deeper divisions during a critical phase of the season.

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Tensions are reportedly escalating inside Real Madrid, with Spanish media reporting a serious internal confrontation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni in what is being described as one of the most concerning dressing-room incidents in recent seasons.

According to Marca, the atmosphere within the squad turned highly tense in recent hours after a fresh altercation allegedly broke out, prompting immediate intervention from teammates and coaching staff. The situation reportedly escalated quickly, requiring urgent efforts to separate the players and restore order.

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The report claims the incident was serious enough to trigger an emergency response from club officials, who convened a swift internal meeting at the training complex in an attempt to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

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Valverde-Tchouaméni Incident Sparks Internal Alarm

Sources suggest the confrontation intensified rapidly from the initial moments, with multiple members of the squad stepping in to diffuse the situation. The episode is said to have marked a significant rise in internal tension compared to previous disagreements reported at the club’s Valdebebas training ground.

Some reports even indicate that Valverde was taken for medical attention following the incident, highlighting the severity of the situation as described in Spanish press coverage.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Aurélien Tchouaméni & Fede Valverde got into ANOTHER FIGHT TODAY and it was WORSE than yesterday.



Fede Valverde had to go to the HOSPITAL.



The club is now holding an EMERGENCY meeting to consider taking ACTION. @marca pic.twitter.com/6SYB2rSdMO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 7, 2026

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Emergency Meeting Held at Valdebebas

In response, Real Madrid officials reportedly held an urgent meeting at Valdebebas, with players remaining at the facility as the club attempted to manage what has been described as an “unprecedented crisis environment".

The goal of the meeting, according to reports, was to calm tensions within the squad and prevent further divisions from developing during a crucial stage of the season.

Growing Concern Inside the Dressing Room

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The situation has reportedly created a sense of unease within the squad, with increasing concerns about internal divisions and overall team harmony. Spanish media suggest that the crisis is still unresolved, with tension continuing to build behind the scenes.