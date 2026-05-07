Advertisement

Chaos in Real Madrid dressing room as Tchouameni and Valverde clash, landing one in the hospital

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:08 - 07 May 2026
Tchouameni and Valverde
Advertisement

  • Real Madrid’s dressing room is reportedly in crisis after a clash involving Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde sparked internal tension.

  • The incident allegedly forced urgent intervention from club officials, with emergency talks held to calm the situation.

  • Concerns are growing within the squad as reports suggest deeper divisions during a critical phase of the season.

Advertisement

Tensions are reportedly escalating inside Real Madrid, with Spanish media reporting a serious internal confrontation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni in what is being described as one of the most concerning dressing-room incidents in recent seasons.

According to Marca, the atmosphere within the squad turned highly tense in recent hours after a fresh altercation allegedly broke out, prompting immediate intervention from teammates and coaching staff. The situation reportedly escalated quickly, requiring urgent efforts to separate the players and restore order.

MUST READ: 7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history

The report claims the incident was serious enough to trigger an emergency response from club officials, who convened a swift internal meeting at the training complex in an attempt to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

Advertisement

Valverde-Tchouaméni Incident Sparks Internal Alarm

Sources suggest the confrontation intensified rapidly from the initial moments, with multiple members of the squad stepping in to diffuse the situation. The episode is said to have marked a significant rise in internal tension compared to previous disagreements reported at the club’s Valdebebas training ground.

Some reports even indicate that Valverde was taken for medical attention following the incident, highlighting the severity of the situation as described in Spanish press coverage.

READ ALSO: Ballon d’Or 2026: Dembele closing in for second award after Kane and Olise knocked out of UCL

Advertisement

Emergency Meeting Held at Valdebebas

In response, Real Madrid officials reportedly held an urgent meeting at Valdebebas, with players remaining at the facility as the club attempted to manage what has been described as an “unprecedented crisis environment".

READ MORE: Iran FA chief says FIFA, not Trump or America, is hosting World Cup amid IRGC tensions

The goal of the meeting, according to reports, was to calm tensions within the squad and prevent further divisions from developing during a crucial stage of the season.

Growing Concern Inside the Dressing Room

Advertisement

The situation has reportedly created a sense of unease within the squad, with increasing concerns about internal divisions and overall team harmony. Spanish media suggest that the crisis is still unresolved, with tension continuing to build behind the scenes.

As Real Madrid navigates a demanding period both on and off the pitch, attention is now shifting to how the club will restore unity and maintain focus amid growing scrutiny.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
An illustration of a hantavirus. The rodent-borne virus causes flu-like symptoms that eventually cause the lungs to fill with fluid. Hantavirus cases usually come from direct exposure to infected rodent waste. Ruslanas Baranauskas, Science Photo Library
News
07.05.2026
Ghana and other African countries on red alert as South Africa confirms 2 hantavirus cases
Chaos in Real Madrid dressing room as Tchouameni and Valverde clash, landing one in the hospital
Sports
07.05.2026
Chaos in Real Madrid dressing room as Tchouameni and Valverde clash, landing one in the hospital
5 easy ways to spot phishing scams and fake links before you click
Lifestyle
07.05.2026
5 easy ways to spot phishing scams and fake links before you click
7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history
Sports
07.05.2026
7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history
Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings
News
07.05.2026
Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings
Ballon d'Or
Sports
07.05.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026: Dembele closing in for second award after Kane and Olise knocked out of UCL