2 notorious thieves jailed 22 years for stealing offences in Upper West Region

2 thieves jailed 22 years in total for stealing offences in Upper West Region

2 thieves jailed 22 years in total for stealing offences in Upper West Region

Two notorious thieves in Ghana’s Upper West Region have been sentenced to a combined 22 years in prison for motorbike theft and unlawful entry into a residence to steal personal belongings.

The Wa Circuit Court sentenced Nasiru Muftawu, 20, to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for a series of motorbike thefts.

Eric Salia, 36, was handed a 10-year prison term for breaking into a public officer’s residence and stealing valuables.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has urged the public to support efforts to fight crime through timely reporting and credible information.

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Two men have been sentenced to a combined 22 years imprisonment by the Wa Circuit Court for separate stealing-related offences in the Upper West Region.

The Upper West Regional Police Command said the convictions form part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents in the region.

One of the convicts, 20-year-old Nasiru Muftawu, was arrested on Saturday, July 11, 2026, following intelligence-led investigations into a series of motorbike thefts recorded in parts of the region.

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He was subsequently charged and tried at the Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Boafo Amewuho. After a full trial, the court on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

In a separate case, 36-year-old Eric Salia was arrested on Sunday, July 26, 2026, after breaking into the residence of a public officer and stealing personal belongings.

He was also prosecuted before the same court and convicted, receiving a 10-year prison sentence with hard labour.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing criminals and creating a safe environment for residents.

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