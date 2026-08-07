Stonebwoy assures fans of top-level security ahead of BHIM Festival in London

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has assured fans attending the 2026 BHIM Festival in London that their safety will remain a major priority at the highly anticipated concert.

Stonebwoy has assured fans that the 2026 BHIM Festival at OVO Arena Wembley will have top-level security, drawing on the safety standards used at his large-scale events in Ghana.

The musician says he plans to deliver a high-energy, carefully crafted performance and give fans an experience worthy of the occasion.

Stonebwoy will headline the BHIM Festival on 15 August 2026, marking his first headline show at OVO Arena Wembley and a major milestone for Ghanaian music.

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The musician gave the assurance during a meeting with British bloggers and influencers ahead of the event, which is scheduled to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

Stonebwoy pointed to the scale of his annual BHIM Festival in Ghana as evidence of his commitment to providing a secure environment for fans. He noted that the festival has attracted crowds of more than 50,000 people while hosting prominent figures, including politicians and traditional leaders.

He said similar security measures would be adopted for the London edition to ensure patrons can attend the festival and enjoy the performances without concerns about their safety.

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He said;

Yes, security is top-notch. If you’ve been to my festivals in Ghana, 50,000 people troop in, and everything is nice. They chill, they have fun. I’ve got people from the presidency at my shows every time, MPs, high-class kings and queens, and security is top-notch. So we’re going to implement the same quality over here to make sure the people are safe and have a beautiful, enabling environment to enjoy themselves

Beyond security, Stonebwoy has promised an energetic and carefully curated performance as he prepares to headline the London edition of the festival.

The award-winning artiste said he intends to give fans a performance that reflects the level of dedication he puts into his music, insisting that audiences deserve more than an ordinary stage appearance.

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He added;

We are going to present the music at the highest level of representation, so you know that we’re not taking it for a joke. Some artistes get on stage and they deliver when they have to deliver, but when you see the ones who put in the blood, sweat, tears, and heart, and make sure they beautify the craft, I choose to be one of those. So the people deserve that quality of performance, and that’s what I am going to put up

The London concert represents a significant milestone for Stonebwoy, who will headline the BHIM Festival at the OVO Arena Wembley for the first time.

The event will also mark a major moment for Ghanaian music, with Stonebwoy set to become the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a concert at the iconic venue.

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The BHIM Festival, which was created and curated by Stonebwoy, has evolved considerably since its beginnings as a community-focused celebration of Afro-dancehall culture in Ashaiman.

Over the years, the festival has grown into one of Ghana’s major annual music events, completing 10 editions and attracting thousands of music enthusiasts.

With the festival now making its way to London, Stonebwoy is looking to recreate the energy and experience associated with its Ghanaian editions while presenting his music to an international audience.

As anticipation builds ahead of the 15 August concert, the artiste has made it clear that both security and the quality of the overall experience will be central to the London edition.