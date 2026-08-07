REGSEC gives Laboma Beach occupants 21 days to vacate Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo inspects structures within the Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone at Laboma Beach ahead of the planned demolition exercise.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo inspects structures within the Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone at Laboma Beach ahead of the planned demolition exercise.

Residents and businesses operating within the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon at Laboma Beach have been ordered to leave the area within 21 days ahead of a planned demolition exercise.

REGSEC has ordered residents and businesses occupying the Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone at Laboma Beach to leave within 21 days before a planned demolition exercise.

The directive includes the popular Pink Flamingo lounge and other structures authorities say were built within the protected buffer zone.

Regional Minister Linda Ocloo said the exercise is part of efforts to reclaim waterways, tackle encroachment and reduce flooding risks across Greater Accra.

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The directive, issued by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), covers structures located within the Laboma enclave in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality.

Among the affected properties is the popular Pink Flamingo lounge, which authorities say is situated within the lagoon’s protected buffer zone.

REGSEC says increasing encroachment and heavy siltation in the area have contributed to the deterioration of the waterway, potentially worsening flooding in parts of Accra.

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The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, led officials on an inspection of the area and explained that the decision forms part of wider government efforts to reclaim waterways and strengthen flood-control measures across the region.

She cautioned that occupants who fail to comply with the notice could be forcibly removed when the deadline expires.

According to the Minister, some developers were previously warned to halt construction in the area but continued with their projects despite the directives from authorities.

She said;

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Some of the buildings here, when they were at their early stage, we asked the owners not to continue, but they still went ahead. People sometimes just push us and call you all kinds of names. At the end of the day, I am not even sure the encroachers even have permits

Ms Ocloo stressed that continued development along waterways and wetlands could further expose communities to flooding and make it more difficult for authorities to address Accra’s drainage challenges.

The planned exercise is part of a broader regional campaign to remove structures built on waterways and other environmentally sensitive areas.

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Authorities say reclaiming such spaces is necessary to restore natural drainage channels and improve the capital’s resilience to flooding, particularly in communities that have repeatedly experienced the effects of heavy rainfall.

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With the 21-day deadline now in effect, affected residents and businesses are expected to vacate the area before REGSEC proceeds with the planned demolition.