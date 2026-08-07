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Could Rodri become Barcelona's 10th Ballon d'Or winner? Full list of Barca stars to win the award

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:02 - 07 August 2026
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Could Rodri become Barcelona's 11th Ballon d'Or winner? Full list of Barca stars to win the award
Rodri could become Barcelona's 10th Ballon d'Or winner if his reported move is completed. See every Ballon d'Or winner to play for Barça.
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Rodri's reported move to Barcelona could see the reigning Ballon d'Or holder join an exclusive list of Blaugrana legends.

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Barcelona could soon add another Ballon d'Or winner to their illustrious history if reports linking Rodri Hernández with a move from Manchester City materialise.

According to multiple transfer reports, the Catalan giants are in advanced negotiations to sign the Spanish midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season. Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or and captained Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, is reportedly open to joining Hansi Flick's side.

MUST READ: Ballon d'Or: Rodri leads Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Messi in latest rankings

If the transfer is completed, Rodri would become the 11th Ballon d'Or winner to wear the famous Barcelona shirt.

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Barcelona have long been home to some of football's greatest players, with several of the sport's biggest icons winning the prestigious individual award during or before their time at the club.

Ballon d'Or winners who have played for Barcelona

1. Luis Suárez Miramontes

Luis Suárez Miramontes

The Spanish midfielder became Barcelona's first Ballon d'Or winner after claiming the award in 1960.

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2. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff

The Dutch legend won the Ballon d'Or three times (1971, 1973 and 1974) and transformed Barcelona both as a player and later as a manager.

READ ALSO: WAFCON 2026 Quarter-Finals: Full breakdown of fixtures, venues, and dates

3. Allan Simonsen

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Allan Simonsen | photo via Barcelona

The Danish forward won the 1977 Ballon d'Or before joining Barcelona and spent two seasons with the club.

4. Hristo Stoichkov

Hristo Stoichkov

The Bulgarian striker claimed the 1994 Ballon d'Or after leading Barcelona's famous "Dream Team" under Johan Cruyff.

5. Rivaldo

Rivaldo

One of Brazil's greatest attackers, Rivaldo won the 1999 Ballon d'Or during his successful spell at Camp Nou.

6. Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo Nazário | Photo via Barcelona
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Although his Barcelona career lasted just one season, Ronaldo's brilliance earned him the 1997 Ballon d'Or.

READ MORE: CAF backs FIFA forward enterprise review, reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino

7. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho

The Brazilian magician won the 2005 Ballon d'Or after inspiring Barcelona back to the summit of European football.

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8. Luís Figo

Luís Figo

Figo lifted the 2000 Ballon d'Or after leaving Barcelona for Real Madrid in one of football's most controversial transfers.

9. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi | Photo via Fotoğraf: Reuters
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Barcelona's greatest-ever player won eight Ballon d'Or awards, with the majority coming during his legendary career at Camp Nou.

Rodri could join an elite Barcelona group

Should Barcelona complete Rodri's signing, the Spanish midfielder would add another remarkable chapter to the club's rich history of attracting the world's best footballers.

The Manchester City star would also become the latest Ballon d'Or winner to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad as Barcelona continue building a team capable of competing for major domestic and European honours.

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