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NDC Majority Caucus set to get new leader after Ayariga’s ministerial nomination

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:07 - 07 August 2026
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Mahama Ayariga sitting in parliament
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus in Parliament is set to get a new leader following President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Mahama Ayariga, the current Majority Leader, as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
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  • Mahama Ayariga’s nomination as Minister for Local Government is expected to trigger a change in NDC’s parliamentary leadership.

  • James Agalga and Kweku Ricketts-Hagan are among names being considered to replace Ayariga as Majority Leader.

  • Ayariga will remain Majority Leader until his nomination is approved and he is sworn in as a minister.

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Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has led the Majority Caucus since January 2025, when he succeeded Dr Cassiel Ato Forson after Forson was nominated as Finance Minister.

His confirmation as a minister would trigger a leadership transition within the NDC’s parliamentary caucus, with a new Majority Leader expected to be selected to oversee the government’s legislative agenda.

The Majority Leader is the most senior figure within the governing party’s caucus in Parliament and also serves as Leader of Government Business, a role Ayariga assumed following his appointment in 2025.

Also Read: Mahama nominates new Defence, Environment ministers one year after helicopter crash

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Majority leader Mahama Ayariga

The office holder coordinates the government’s legislative agenda, determines the order and pace at which government business is presented before the House and serves as the main link between the Executive and Parliament.

The Majority Leader also represents the governing side during parliamentary debates, helps guide government bills and motions through the legislative process and works with the Speaker’s office to organise parliamentary sittings.

Also Read: Ghanaian businessman Sam Jonah takes Nigeria to international arbitration over Abuja's River Park Estate dispute

Due to the influence of the position over parliamentary proceedings, the Majority Leader is regarded as one of the most powerful offices in Parliament after the Speaker.

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Sources within Parliament indicate that James Agalga is the leading names being considered to replace Ayariga as Majority Leader, although no official decision has been announced.

James Agalga, the Member of Parliament for Builsa North
James Agalga, the Member of Parliament for Builsa North

James Agalga, the Member of Parliament for Builsa North, served as Deputy Minister for Interior during President Mahama’s previous administration.

Also Read: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker faces up to 30 years after US conviction over $1m in bribes to Ghanaian officials

He holds a Master’s degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and currently serves as Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, where he has been involved in discussions on national security and governance issues.

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Under NDC practice, the party’s National Executive Council, in consultation with the Majority Caucus, selects new parliamentary leadership, which is then formally communicated to the Speaker of Parliament.

Also Read: Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

The current NDC Majority Caucus leadership is:

  • Majority Leader: Mahama Ayariga (MP for Bawku Central)

  • Deputy Majority Leader: Kweku Ricketts-Hagan (MP for Cape Coast South)

  • Majority Chief Whip: Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP for South Dayi)

  • First Deputy Majority Whip: Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah (MP for Ada)

  • Second Deputy Majority Whip: Richard Acheampong (MP for Bia East)

Ayariga’s ministerial nomination is currently before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting.

Also Read: DVLA CEO outlines long-term plan to end ‘goro boys’ operations in Ghana

He is not expected to formally leave the Majority Leader position until his nomination is approved by Parliament and he is sworn in as a minister.

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