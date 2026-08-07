Advertisement

DVLA CEO outlines long-term plan to end ‘goro boys’ operations in Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:18 - 07 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
DVLA CEO outlines long-term plan to end ‘goro boys’ operations in Ghana
The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has outlined plans to clamp down on the activities of middlemen popularly known as ‘goro boys’ by expanding access to the Authority’s services across the country.
Advertisement

  • DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey says the Authority is expanding its offices to reduce reliance on ‘goro boys’.

  • About 24 new DVLA offices have been commissioned across the country to improve access to licence services.

  • New offices have opened in several areas, with projects underway in Bole and Bechem.

Advertisement

Mr Kotey said the DVLA is opening new registration centres in major regions to make licence registration and renewal services more accessible to the public and reduce the reliance on middlemen.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he explained that limited access to DVLA offices in some parts of the country has contributed to the reliance on ‘goro boys’.

Also Read: Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey
Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey
Advertisement

The issue is that when you stay in in Jomoro and you are going to renew your license, and you have to drive to Takoradi or you have to drive to Axim, will you go?

Mr Kotey said previous leadership of the Authority failed to improve accessibility, noting that his administration has commissioned about 24 new offices across the country.

The whole Upper East had only one office, the whole of Upper West had only one office, the whole of Northeast was not having an office at all, the whole of Savannah region, the biggest region in Ghana, was not having an office at all, the whole of Oti region was not having an office at all.

Also Read: DVLA to introduce temporary 'just married' and other celebratory number plates

He said the expansion of DVLA offices is intended to bring services closer to residents and discourage them from seeking the assistance of middlemen.

Advertisement

It took us to put offices over there just for sake of accessibility so that when you have, DVLA offices closer to you, you, you don't go and seek the service of any goro boy.

The DVLA has commissioned new offices in Salaga, Yendi, Navrongo, Nalerigu, Tumu, Nkoranza, Dome and Ashaiman in recent weeks.

A groundbreaking ceremony has also been held for a new DVLA office in Bole, while another project is underway in Bechem.

Also Read: DVLA's new number plates: Full breakdown of the new security features and rollout

Advertisement

The expansion forms part of the Authority’s nationwide decentralisation drive, which seeks to bring DVLA services closer to motorists and reduce the need for intermediaries when accessing its services.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle
News
07.08.2026
Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle
Movie Piracy in Ghana: What the Law Says and the Penalties for Copyright Infringement
Entertainment
07.08.2026
Movie Piracy in Ghana: What the Law Says and the Penalties for Copyright Infringement
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike (left), Ghanaian businessman Sir Sam Jonah (right)
News
07.08.2026
Ghanaian businessman Sam Jonah takes Nigeria to international arbitration over Abuja's River Park Estate dispute
NUGS calls for social media ban for children under 16 amid rising indiscipline concerns
Lifestyle
07.08.2026
NUGS calls for social media ban for children under 16 amid rising indiscipline concerns
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker faces up to 30 years after US conviction over $1m in bribes to Ghanaian officials
News
07.08.2026
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker faces up to 30 years after US conviction over $1m in bribes to Ghanaian officials
Beverly Afaglo
Entertainment
07.08.2026
Beverly Afaglo’s final funeral rites to be held at State house on Saturday