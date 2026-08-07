DVLA CEO outlines long-term plan to end ‘goro boys’ operations in Ghana
DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey says the Authority is expanding its offices to reduce reliance on ‘goro boys’.
About 24 new DVLA offices have been commissioned across the country to improve access to licence services.
New offices have opened in several areas, with projects underway in Bole and Bechem.
Mr Kotey said the DVLA is opening new registration centres in major regions to make licence registration and renewal services more accessible to the public and reduce the reliance on middlemen.
Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he explained that limited access to DVLA offices in some parts of the country has contributed to the reliance on ‘goro boys’.
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The issue is that when you stay in in Jomoro and you are going to renew your license, and you have to drive to Takoradi or you have to drive to Axim, will you go?
Mr Kotey said previous leadership of the Authority failed to improve accessibility, noting that his administration has commissioned about 24 new offices across the country.
The whole Upper East had only one office, the whole of Upper West had only one office, the whole of Northeast was not having an office at all, the whole of Savannah region, the biggest region in Ghana, was not having an office at all, the whole of Oti region was not having an office at all.
He said the expansion of DVLA offices is intended to bring services closer to residents and discourage them from seeking the assistance of middlemen.
It took us to put offices over there just for sake of accessibility so that when you have, DVLA offices closer to you, you, you don't go and seek the service of any goro boy.
The DVLA has commissioned new offices in Salaga, Yendi, Navrongo, Nalerigu, Tumu, Nkoranza, Dome and Ashaiman in recent weeks.
A groundbreaking ceremony has also been held for a new DVLA office in Bole, while another project is underway in Bechem.
The expansion forms part of the Authority’s nationwide decentralisation drive, which seeks to bring DVLA services closer to motorists and reduce the need for intermediaries when accessing its services.
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