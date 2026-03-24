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Here’s why Ghana Police MTTD and DVLA will begin arresting DV number plate users today

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:07 - 24 March 2026
DVLA shuts down insurance offices in Cape Coast, Sunyani over illegal DV Plate sales
Ghana Police MTTD and DVLA begin enforcement against drivers using 2025 DV plates and expired DP stickers from March 24, 2026, urging all vehicle owners to register for 2026 to avoid arrests and fines.
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Starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), will begin strict enforcement against drivers still using 2025 DV plates and expired DP stickers on Ghanaian roads.

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This clampdown comes after the official release of 2026 DV plates earlier this year. According to the DVLA, while 2025 plates were allowed temporarily due to delays in the rollout of new plates, their continued use is now illegal under Ghanaian law.

READ ALSO: How Ghana took on Real Madrid and matched them boot for boot (Video)

“The use of DV plates is clearly spelt out under Regulation 23 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180). Owners of vehicles that do not fall under any of the categories provided for under L.I. 2180 are required to register those vehicles before they can be used on our roads,” the DVLA said in a statement.

Why the clampdown is happening

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The temporary extension of the 2025 plates and DP stickers was granted because of administrative challenges during the release of new plates last year. Once the 2026 DV plates were officially issued in February 2026, the use of old plates automatically became illegal.

The DVLA has been registering vehicles for the 2026 year since January 2, 2026, and vehicle owners were repeatedly encouraged to comply with the new regulations. Those who fail to switch to the 2026 plates risk legal action, including arrest and fines.

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“All vehicle owners who are currently using 2025 DV plates or expired DP stickers are encouraged to comply with the Road Traffic laws to avoid legal consequences,” the Authority warned.

What drivers need to know

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Drivers using 2025 DV plates or expired DP stickers are now breaking the law. Vehicle owners are required to register their vehicles for 2026 and affix the new plates before driving on public roads. The clampdown will be enforced nationwide, and police have the authority to arrest violators.

This enforcement highlights Ghana’s ongoing efforts to modernize its vehicle registration system and improve road safety. 

Motorists are therefore urged to visit DVLA offices immediately to ensure their vehicles are properly registered for 2026.

READ ALSO: US civil rights leader Al Sharpton declares support for Ghana's push for justice over slave trade

Compliance will prevent fines, arrests, and potential vehicle impoundment. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Ghana Police and DVLA to maintain road traffic order, reduce illegal vehicle use, and improve compliance with national traffic laws.

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If your car still has a 2025 plate or expired DP sticker, you must update it now, or risk being arrested.

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