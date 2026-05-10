NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana

NDC Deputy National Women’s Organiser Dzifa Tegah has thrown her full support behind calls for mandatory paternity DNA testing at birth, citing rising concerns over paternity fraud

Dzifa Tegah, Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, has backed calls for DNA testing at birth amid ongoing debate on paternity fraud in Ghana.

Her comments come as MP Kwame Asare Obeng pushes a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament seeking to criminalise paternity fraud.

She argues DNA testing can help confirm paternity early, reduce disputes, and protect both parents from emotional and financial harm.

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Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Dzifa Tegah, has publicly backed calls for mandatory paternity DNA testing, saying it could help curb the growing incidence of paternity fraud.

Speaking to the media on May 8, 2026, Dzifa Tegah said men who have doubts about the paternity of a child should be encouraged to seek DNA testing to avoid future emotional and financial distress.

I believe that if you have a question about the paternity of your child, you should have it done, she stated.

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According to her, the growing number of reported paternity disputes in recent years makes it important for families to establish certainty from the beginning.

She stressed that supporting DNA testing should not be viewed as taking sides against women, explaining that she equally supports the concerns of men in situations involving uncertainty over parenthood.

I’m a woman who supports men as much as men also support women. The rate at which we’re experiencing paternity fraud these days is alarming, she said.

Dzifa Tegah further argued that because people may choose to hide sensitive truths, DNA testing provides a practical way of confirming paternity early.

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Our heads are not like pawpaws that can be split open to reveal what is inside, so you cannot know what someone is hiding. If you are going to take care of someone else’s child, you should know from the beginning, she remarked.

The NDC women’s organiser also suggested that paternity tests should ideally be conducted immediately after childbirth to give both parents peace of mind.

I support it, but I don’t know why some women do not support it. I would wish that right from birth, we conduct the test so that everyone can be at peace, she added.

She further advised women who are aware that a child may not belong to their partners to disclose the truth early to avoid causing emotional pain or financial hardship later.

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If you have something to tell your spouse, that perhaps the child is not his, you should tell him early so that he does not suffer by taking care of someone else’s child, she said.

Her comments come months after Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, announced plans to sponsor a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament to criminalise paternity fraud in Ghana. The proposed legislation seeks to impose sanctions on individuals who deliberately misrepresent the biological father of a child

The comments add to ongoing public conversations in Ghana surrounding paternity fraud, with supporters arguing that such measures could protect men from deception, while critics have raised concerns over privacy, ethics and the possible criminalisation of sensitive family disputes.