Study reveals 42.3% of DNA tests in Ghana in 2025 show tested men are not the fathers

If you thought DNA testing in Ghana was just a social media trend or a “fear women” joke, think again. A new report by the Blueprint DNA Organisation has revealed that four (4) in every ten (10) paternity tests conducted in Ghana in 2025, about 42.3%, ruled out the man as the biological father.

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Yes, you read that right. Almost half of the men who walked into a lab hoping for clarity walked out with a completely different reality.

The findings were shared on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, during a stakeholder and media briefing at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra. One thing the data makes clear is that Ghanaians are increasingly relying on science to confirm biological relationships.

More parents are testing early

READ ALSO: A Plus pushes bill to criminalise paternity fraud in Ghana

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According to Dr Abeiku Ghansah, Medical Director of Blueprint DNA, the report is based on anonymised laboratory data from individuals seeking clarity over paternity. One striking detail is that almost 59% of the children tested are under six years old.

This means many parents are not waiting until teenage years or adulthood to confirm paternity. They are checking early, long before emotional bonds deepen or legal issues arise.

When families wait too long, the results tend to be even more dramatic. Tests conducted 10 or more years after a child’s birth recorded the highest exclusion rates, ranging between 53% and 59%.

Most DNA tests are for personal peace of mind

Although you might assume these tests are mostly for court cases or immigration purposes, the report points in another direction.

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A massive 87% of paternity tests in Ghana are done privately, simply for reassurance. Dr Ghansah noted that this shows how deeply personal paternity concerns are for many Ghanaian families. He called for stronger regulation and public education on the social and emotional impact of DNA testing.

Where the tests are happening, and where exclusions are highest

The report also revealed significant regional trends:

More than 80% of all DNA tests come from Greater Accra and Ashanti, the country’s most urban and well-resourced regions.

However, the highest exclusion rates were recorded in the Western Region Upper East Region Volta Region



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This pattern suggests that access, education, urbanisation and cost still influence who gets tested and how often.

New prenatal DNA test introduced

Beyond paternity, the briefing introduced Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), a method capable of detecting conditions such as Down syndrome and Edwards syndrome from as early as eight weeks of pregnancy.

This represents a significant step forward for prenatal health screening in Ghana, offering expectant parents safer, earlier and more accurate options.

Why this report matters

Blueprint DNA said the report forms part of ongoing efforts to provide data-driven insights into DNA testing and its role in Ghana’s healthcare system and society. As demand continues to rise, driven by personal reasons, family disputes, legal needs and even social pressure, understanding these trends becomes more important.