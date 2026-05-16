KiDi praises Kwami Eugene as one of Ghana’s most talented artistes

KiDi has praised Kuami Eugene, saying no discussion about Ghana’s most talented artistes is complete without him

Ghanaian Afrobeats star KiDi has opened up about his admiration for fellow musician Kuami Eugene, saying no conversation about Ghana’s most talented artistes can be complete without mentioning him.

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Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix, KiDi praised Kuami Eugene’s musical abilities and insisted that he remains one of the most talented artiste in the music industry.

Kidi

According to KiDi, when counting the top 10 artistes, Kuami Eugene deserves to be among Ghana’s top musicians of the last decade because of his exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.

Kwame Eugene’s talent hasn’t gone anywhere. I have said on many platforms that in the last decade of Ghanaian music, if we are naming the top 10 most talented artistes in Ghana, Kwame Eugene is in there, KiDi said.

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He added that no misunderstanding, bad blood or negative perception would take Kuami Eugene’s talent away.

No bad blood, no animosity, no kind of any mentality would take that away from, he stated.

Kwami Eugene on Europe tour

KiDi and Kuami Eugene share a close music history, having both risen to fame under Lynx Entertainment, where they became two of the label’s biggest stars.

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Over the years, the duo have worked together on several songs, building a strong musical chemistry admired by fans.

Some of their collaborations include songs like Ohemaa and Open Gate, where their blend of vocals earned praise from music lovers.

Their friendship and collaborations have often sparked comparisons among fans. Recently Kwami Eugene revealed that he has never seen KiDi as a competition, not even today.

Known for his romantic and soulful sound, KiDi has especially captured the admiration of female audiences, making him one of the most adored performers of his generation.

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