Medikal reacts to viral video of Fella Makafui dancing during his TGMA Performance

Medikal has reacted to a viral video of his ex-wife Fella Makafui dancing during his TGMA performance, saying he sees nothing unusual about the moment and describes it as pure entertainment.

Medikal has reacted to a viral video showing Fella Makafui dancing during his performance at the TGMA.

He said he saw nothing unusual about the moment, describing it as pure entertainment.

The rapper emphasised that his focus is to entertain fans and enjoy seeing people vibe to his music.

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Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reacted to a viral video showing his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, dancing to his performance at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The moment, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread discussion due to the pair’s past relationship.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on OK FM, Medikal said he had seen the videos and did not find anything unusual about them.

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According to the rapper, his focus during performances is simply to entertain his audience, regardless of who is in attendance.

He explained that seeing people enjoy his music is always a positive experience for him, including Fella Makafui’s reaction at the event.

“It is entertainment,” he said repeatedly during the interview, stressing that his priority is to make people happy through his music. “I mean it’s entertainment.

I’m glad I’m able to make someone happy through my music. I am always happy when people jam to my songs, so for her to get up and jam to it, it was nice,” he added.

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Medikal also noted that he believed his performance at the TGMA was energetic and engaging, which naturally got the crowd excited and dancing along.

The viral clips showing Fella Makafui enjoying the performance triggered mixed reactions online, with social media users debating the significance of the moment.