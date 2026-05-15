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Medikal reacts to viral video of Fella Makafui dancing during his TGMA Performance

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:53 - 15 May 2026
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Ghanaian rapper, Medikal
Medikal has reacted to a viral video of his ex-wife Fella Makafui dancing during his TGMA performance, saying he sees nothing unusual about the moment and describes it as pure entertainment.
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  • Medikal has reacted to a viral video showing Fella Makafui dancing during his performance at the TGMA.

  • He said he saw nothing unusual about the moment, describing it as pure entertainment.

  • The rapper emphasised that his focus is to entertain fans and enjoy seeing people vibe to his music.

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Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reacted to a viral video showing his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, dancing to his performance at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The moment, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread discussion due to the pair’s past relationship.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on OK FM, Medikal said he had seen the videos and did not find anything unusual about them.

READ ALSO: 'I was paid GH¢50 for my first-ever performance in 2019' - 2026 TGMA AOTY Black Sherif

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According to the rapper, his focus during performances is simply to entertain his audience, regardless of who is in attendance.

He explained that seeing people enjoy his music is always a positive experience for him, including Fella Makafui’s reaction at the event.

“It is entertainment,” he said repeatedly during the interview, stressing that his priority is to make people happy through his music. “I mean it’s entertainment.

I’m glad I’m able to make someone happy through my music. I am always happy when people jam to my songs, so for her to get up and jam to it, it was nice,” he added.

READ ALSO: Best AMVCA red carpet outfits by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo from 2023-2026

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Medikal also noted that he believed his performance at the TGMA was energetic and engaging, which naturally got the crowd excited and dancing along.

The viral clips showing Fella Makafui enjoying the performance triggered mixed reactions online, with social media users debating the significance of the moment.

However, Medikal appeared unbothered by the discussions, maintaining that it was purely about music and entertainment.

@eviana_gh “It was entertaining.” — Medikal reacts to the viral video of Fella Makafui dancing to his song during his performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026. #medikal #amgmedikal #fellamakafui ♬ original sound - Evianadotcom
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