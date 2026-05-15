Gov't to cancel incomplete passport applications after 2 months

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says incomplete passport applications older than two months will be cancelled automatically, with applicants required to reapply and pay new fees.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that passport applications left incomplete for more than two months will be automatically cancelled.

The Ministry says affected applicants will lose their application fees and must begin a fresh application process with new payments.

Applicants are urged to complete biometric capture, submit supporting documents and finalise vetting processes early to avoid cancellation.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that all passport applications left incomplete for more than 2 months will be automatically cancelled, aimed at improving efficiency in the passport processing system.

In a public notice issued on Friday, 15th May 2026, the Ministry stated that applicants who fail to complete required steps within the stipulated period will lose their applications entirely and will be required to restart the process with fresh payments.

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“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that passport applications which remain incomplete for a period of two (2) months from the date of its initial submission will be automatically cancelled,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, incomplete applications include cases where applicants have not completed biometric capture, failed to submit supporting documents, or are awaiting re-capture or further vetting.

The statement further clarified that fees paid in respect of such applications are non-refundable, meaning affected applicants will not be reimbursed and must pay again if they reapply.

The Ministry also urged the public to ensure timely completion of all required steps.

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The policy is part of broader efforts to reduce backlogs and improve service delivery in the country’s passport administration system.