Ghana climbs 7 places in latest passport rankings, beats Nigeria and 41 African countries

Ghana’s passport has climbed seven places in the 2026 Henley Passport Index rankings, surpassing Nigeria and over 41 African countries with visa-free access to 67 destinations.

Ghana’s passport climbed from 74th to 67th in the 2026 Henley Passport Index rankings.

The Ghanaian passport now offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67 destinations.

Ghana ranked ahead of Nigeria, Rwanda, and more than 41 African countries.

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Ghana’s passport has climbed seven (7) places in the latest 2026 rankings released by the Henley Passport Index, strengthening its position among Africa’s most valuable travel documents.

According to the updated rankings, the Ghanaian passport now ranks 67th globally, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67 destinations worldwide.

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The latest position marks a notable improvement from the 2025 rankings, where Ghana placed 74th globally. The new ranking also places Ghana ahead of Nigeria, Rwanda, and more than 41 other African countries.

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Nigeria ranked 89th in the world, with its passport granting access to 44 visa-free destinations.

Meanwhile, Mauritius maintained its position as Africa’s most powerful passport, ranking 25th globally with access to 147 destinations without requiring a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading passport rankings. It is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and is further supported by in-house research and publicly available information.

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Ghanaian passport gains strength With 50 visa-exempt destinations

The index evaluates 199 passports against 227 travel destinations worldwide and is updated monthly to reflect changes in global visa policies.

According to Henley & Partners, the research process involves continuous monitoring of visa regulations, government announcements, and travel policy changes to ensure the rankings remain accurate and up to date.

The improvement in Ghana’s ranking reflects growing travel mobility for Ghanaian citizens and highlights the country’s strengthening diplomatic and international relations efforts in recent years.

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