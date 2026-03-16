Discover 7 African countries Ghanaians can visit without a visa this Eid holiday. Plan your four-day getaway to Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, and more.

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026, as public holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days. Because March 21 falls on a Saturday, President John Mahama has, by Executive Instrument, declared Monday, March 23, 2026, as an additional public holiday, giving Ghanaians a four-day long weekend to rest, celebrate, and perhaps travel.

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The timing could not be better. Ghana's Parliament recently passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which allows the President to move midweek holidays to the nearest Friday or Monday to create longer weekends. This policy is clearly designed with rest, recreation, and family time in mind.

If you have been looking for an excuse to dust off your passport, this is it. Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to several African countries. Here are seven destinations that make for ideal short getaways this holiday.

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1. Kenya

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Image via www.lakenakurukenya.com

Kenya needs little introduction. From the sweeping savannahs of the Maasai Mara to the cosmopolitan streets of Nairobi, it offers one of the most diverse travel experiences on the continent. If your visit coincides with the tail end of the Great Migration season, wildlife enthusiasts will be in for a treat. Ghanaians can enter Kenya visa-free, making it a convenient choice for a long weekend escape.

2. Rwanda

Rwanda

Kigali has quietly become one of Africa's most admired cities, known for being clean, safe, and well-organised. Rwanda's transformation over the past two decades is remarkable, and a visit offers a first-hand look at what visionary governance can achieve. Beyond the capital, gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park is a world-class experience, though it requires advance booking. Ghanaian travellers do not need a visa to visit Rwanda.

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3. Tanzania

Tanzania (Zanzibar)

Home to Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, and Zanzibar, Tanzania rewards any length of stay. A four-day break is perfect for a retreat to Zanzibar's white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, far from the bustle of Accra. Ghanaian passport holders can enter Tanzania without a visa, making it an accessible East African gem.

4. Mauritius

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Mauritius

For a luxury island escape, Mauritius delivers in abundance. With coral reefs, azure lagoons, lush interior highlands, and some of the finest resorts in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is ideal for both relaxation and exploration. It is also one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies, offering much to discover beyond the beach. Ghanaian travellers can enter Mauritius visa-free.

5. Seychelles

Seychelles

The Seychelles archipelago consistently ranks among the most beautiful destinations in the world. Its beaches, especially on La Digue and Praslin islands, feature dramatic granite boulders, powdery white sand, and crystal-clear waters. This destination feels extraordinary even on a short break. Ghanaians do not need a visa to enter the Seychelles.

6. Lesotho

Lesotho

Lesotho is a hidden gem for travellers seeking something different. Entirely surrounded by South Africa, the mountain kingdom sits at an average altitude of over 2,000 metres, the highest of any country in the world. Visitors can enjoy stunning highland scenery, pony trekking, traditional Basotho culture, and a slower pace of life. Ghanaian passport holders can enter Lesotho without a visa.

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7. Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago

While not part of Africa, it is worth noting that Ghanaians can travel visa-free to Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with deep African roots. For those seeking a longer adventure beyond the continent, this culturally rich, carnival-loving destination offers a vibrant experience for travellers.

Plan Ahead

The long weekend runs from Friday, March 20 through Monday, March 23, providing four days for a meaningful short break.

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Flights from Accra to Nairobi, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Mauritius, and the Seychelles operate regularly, though prices rise quickly as the holiday approaches. Book early, plan your itinerary, and make the most of one of the year’s best long weekends.