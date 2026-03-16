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Ghana’s culture and history inspires visiting U.S. students
A group of students from the Global Leadership Academy in West Philadelphia have returned to the United States after spending a week in Ghana, describing the trip as a life-changing experience that deepened their understanding of culture, history and identity.
The students, mainly from the seventh and eighth grades, travelled to Ghana as part of an educational and cultural exchange programme designed to expose them to global history and African heritage.
According to CBS News Philadelphia, the students visited several important cultural and historical sites across the country while also interacting with local communities and schools.
For many of the students, the journey marked their first time travelling outside the United States. During their visit, the students spent time at Ghana International School in Accra, where they connected with Ghanaian students and built friendships.
School leaders said the exchange allowed the visiting students to experience Ghanaian culture first-hand while learning about the country’s traditions and daily life.
Dr. Naomi Johnson-Booker, who organised the trip, described the experience as powerful and meaningful for the students.
“Each year that we travel with all the scholars and I go on these trips, I am so empowered by them,” she said, reflecting on the impact the journey had on the students.
A key part of the trip involved learning about the trans-Atlantic slave trade, with the students visiting historic sites connected to that period.
One of the most emotional stops was the “Last Bath”, a location where enslaved Africans were forced to wash before being transported to slave castles along the coast.
Reflecting on the experience, one student said:
“I felt like my ancestors were speaking to me,” the student said, describing the moment as a powerful connection to history.
Beyond the historical lessons, students said the trip also helped them appreciate family, education and opportunities back home.Some said the experience made them grateful for everyday things they previously took for granted, including clothing and school supplies.
School leaders noted that the visit also helped students build confidence, global awareness and a deeper understanding of African heritage.
For the students who made the journey, Ghana will remain a memorable chapter in their lives, a place where they discovered culture, history and a stronger sense of identity.
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