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UK and KNUST train Journalists to explain research to the public in simple ways
The British High Commission in Accra, in collaboration with the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab (RAIL) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has organised a specialised training programme for journalists and content creators to help improve the communication of research findings to the public.
The initiative aims to address a long-standing challenge in academia where many scientific discoveries and research findings fail to reach ordinary citizens in a clear and understandable form.
The training forms part of the UK–Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) Media Capacity Programme, which seeks to strengthen science communication and improve the way research is reported in the media.
The workshop brought together about 25 journalists and content creators from various media organisations across Ghana.
The four-day workshop, held from March 10 to March 13, 2026, was organised by the British High Commission together with RAIL-KNUST and supported by Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations.
The programme is designed to equip journalists with the skills needed to translate complex scientific and technological concepts into accurate, engaging and accessible stories for the general public.
Participants received training in areas such as research interpretation, multimedia storytelling, ethics in science reporting, interview techniques and effective communication of scientific concepts.
The initiative recognises the media as a key stakeholder in ensuring that research findings move beyond academic journals and reach communities that can benefit from them.
Johnson Masagotin Singir, Science and Innovation Officer at the British High Commission in Accra, said the programme forms part of a five-year UK–Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy covering 2023 to 2028.
He explained that the strategy emphasises stronger collaboration between researchers and the media to ensure scientific innovations are properly communicated and understood by the public.
Researchers say many scientific breakthroughs fail to make real impact because the findings are not communicated effectively to the people who need them most.
The programme is intended to strengthen Ghana’s knowledge-driven economy by ensuring that research findings in areas such as agriculture, climate change, health and technology reach farmers, businesses and communities.
The Responsible AI Lab at KNUST is a multidisciplinary research centre focused on applying artificial intelligence to support development goals in sectors including agriculture, healthcare, energy and education.
By improving science communication through the media, the organisers believe more Ghanaians will be able to understand and apply research innovations in their daily lives.
According to GBC, the programme has already trained more than 70 journalists across Ghana since it began, with organisers expecting the initiative to further strengthen science and technology reporting in the country.
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