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Ghana set to become first African country to sign defence deal with European Union
Ghana is poised to make history as the first African country to sign a defence cooperation agreement with the European Union (EU), marking a significant milestone in the country’s international security partnerships.
The deal is expected to be formalized in the coming days, alongside similar agreements with Australia and Iceland, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Speaking at the EU Ambassadors Conference 2026 in Brussels, Kallas said:
Later this week, I will sign the tenth with Australia and subsequent ones with Iceland and Ghana in the coming days.
The agreement is being described as a strategic partnership rather than a formal military alliance, with the aim of strengthening Ghana’s defence capacity while fostering collaboration with Europe.
Ghanaian forces are expected to benefit from enhanced training in areas such as peacekeeping, crisis response, and operational readiness, leveraging the EU’s expertise in modern military practices.
In addition to training, the deal will likely provide support for maritime and border security, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, helping Ghana combat piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.
Cybersecurity is also expected to be a key component, with Ghanaian forces gaining access to cybersecurity training, intelligence sharing, and technology support to protect critical military and government networks.
Furthermore, the partnership is set to improve counter-terrorism efforts and regional stability, with opportunities for joint exercises and intelligence cooperation aimed at addressing security challenges
Beyond the operational advantages, the pact cements Ghana’s position as a strategic partner for the EU in Africa, potentially opening doors to additional support in defence procurement and security projects.
This historic pact positions Ghana not only as a trailblazer for Africa in international defence cooperation but also as a trusted partner for Europe, demonstrating that strategic collaboration can serve both national and continental interests while reinforcing global security networks.
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