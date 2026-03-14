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Seychelles offers visa free entry for Ghanaians

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:05 - 14 March 2026
Ghanaian travellers can now visit Seychelles without a visa, opening new opportunities for tourism, business, and easier travel. Here’s what the visa-free policy means for Ghanaian passport holders and the requirements before departure.
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Citizens of Ghana and other African countries can travel to Seychelles without obtaining a visa in advance, making the island nation one of the most accessible destinations for Africans seeking tourism, business, or leisure opportunities.

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The government of Seychelles operates a visa-free entry policy for all nationalities, meaning travellers do not need to apply for a traditional visa before arrival.

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Instead, visitors must present a valid passport and meet basic entry conditions such as proof of accommodation, return tickets, and sufficient funds for their stay.

For Ghanaian travellers, this means they can visit for tourism or short stays without the lengthy visa application processes required by many countries.

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What Ghanaian Travellers Need, to Enter Seychelles

Although Seychelles does not require a visa, travellers must obtain a Travel Authorisation before departure. This is a digital clearance submitted online within 30 days of travel.

Visitors are typically allowed to stay for up to 90 days, provided they meet entry conditions such as a valid passport, confirmed accommodation, and a return ticket.

The simplified entry process is designed to make the country more accessible while maintaining border security and health requirements.

Benefits for Ghanaian Tourists and Businesses

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For many Ghanaians, the visa-free policy could significantly reduce travel barriers. Applying for visas to popular destinations often requires documentation, embassy visits, and fees. By contrast, Seychelles’ open policy allows travellers to plan trips more easily and affordably.

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This could encourage more Ghanaians to explore the country’s beaches, nature reserves, and marine parks. The policy may also benefit business travellers, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to explore opportunities in the tourism-driven island economy.

Wider Push for Free Movement in Africa

Seychelles has long been known for its liberal visa policy and is frequently cited as one of the few African countries offering visa-free access to all African citizens.

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Across the continent, governments and regional organisations have been pushing for easier travel between African states to boost tourism, trade, and economic integration under initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Improving mobility within Africa could unlock new opportunities for young entrepreneurs, cross-border trade, and cultural exchange.

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The island nation also holds one of the most powerful passports in Africa, with its citizens able to travel to more than 150 destinations visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access worldwide.

For Ghanaian passport holders, easier entry into Seychelles adds another destination to the list of countries that allow relatively smooth travel.

Ghana’s passport currently provides visa-free access to dozens of destinations worldwide, though many countries still require visas before arrival.

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