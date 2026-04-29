'Only a witch doesn’t like good things' - Captain Planet defends Mahama on recent power outages

Captain Planet has sparked debate after calling on Ghanaians to move beyond political divisions as ongoing dumsor continues to disrupt daily life.

Captain Planet has sparked debate after calling on Ghanaians to move beyond political divisions as ongoing dumsor continues to disrupt daily life.

Captain Planet has criticised Ghana’s political divisions as the country faces ongoing dumsor. With ECG battling infrastructure challenges and rolling out transformer upgrades, the musician is urging citizens to focus on national progress instead of partisan politics

Captain Planet has called for an end to political divisions, urging Ghanaians to prioritise national development over loyalty to the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress.

His comments come amid worsening power outages (dumsor), caused by challenges facing the Electricity Company of Ghana, including ageing infrastructure and faulty transformers.

ECG has launched a major upgrade programme to replace over 2,500 transformers, but consumers continue to face erratic supply and rising frustration.

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Ghanaian musician Captain Planet has weighed in on the country’s ongoing power challenges, urging citizens to rise above partisan politics and focus on national development.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the artiste expressed frustration over what he described as the persistent politicisation of national issues, particularly at a time when many Ghanaians are grappling with erratic electricity supply, popularly known as dumsor.

He wrote;

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Ghana it’s time to stop politicization. This man is really trying to move this country forward thats my opinion. We go do NPP NDC , NDC NPP saa then nothing go happen. Only a witch who doesn’t like good things to happen to this country.

His comments come amid growing public concern over recurring power outages, which have disrupted businesses and daily life across several parts of the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has in recent weeks acknowledged significant challenges within its distribution network. These include ageing infrastructure, overloaded transformers and technical faults, all of which have contributed to the unstable power supply.

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Consumers have also complained about rapid credit depletion on prepaid metres, adding to frustrations about the current situation.

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To address these issues, ECG has rolled out a nationwide Transformer Upgrade and Replacement Programme (TURP), aimed at replacing more than 2,500 faulty or overloaded transformers. The initiative is part of broader efforts to stabilise electricity distribution and improve reliability.

In addition, the company has been undertaking periodic planned maintenance and system upgrades, which often involve temporary power cuts to facilitate repair works on the grid.