Temporary blackouts to hit Greater Accra and Tema as ECG begins 5-day maintenance schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:24 - 01 March 2026
ECG
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced a series of planned and emergency maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages across parts of Greater Accra, Tema, Accra East and Accra West, it confirmed.

The outages began Sunday, 1 March 2026, and are scheduled through Thursday, 5 March 2026 as the utility works to strengthen and improve the reliability of the national distribution network.

In a statement issued on Friday, 27 February, ECG’s Communications Department said the maintenance exercises are necessary to enhance service delivery but warned customers to prepare for intermittent blackouts in affected areas.

ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage,” it said.

ECG has emphasised that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the national grid and improve long-term service reliability.

The planned exercise comes amid broader discussions within the energy sector about infrastructure challenges, including transmission constraints and equipment faults.

Sector experts note that temporary interruptions, while inconvenient, are common when critical infrastructure upgrades or emergency repairs are undertaken, particularly where network faults are identified.

Enhanced capacity and improved system resilience are expected outcomes of the maintenance exercise.

Customers in affected areas have been urged to plan accordingly, take safety precautions, and treat all electrical installations as live during the outage period, as supply could be restored ahead of the scheduled times.

ECG also advised business owners operating sensitive machinery to adjust schedules where possible to avoid potential damage during the outages.

