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Osenase stool row: Okyenhene refuses injunction service; 250 policemen being deployed

14:48 - 29 April 2026
Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin
Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin
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Tensions are rising in Akyem Osenase in the Eastern Region after reports that the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, intends to proceed with the installation of a new chief despite a court injunction and objections from local stool elders and the Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family.

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The Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family of Osenase and principal stool elders have accused the Okyenhene of attempting to impose a chief without following established customary procedures.

Sources within the Ghana Police Service say a court order has been secured restraining the planned installation of Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei as Chief of Osenase, scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

However, there are indications the directive may not be complied with, as the Okyenhene, through his State Secretary D. M. Ofori-Atta, is said to have declined attempts to serve the injunction, insisting that neither the courts nor the police can halt the planned traditional proceedings.

The development has heightened fears of a confrontation in the area, with security personnel reportedly on alert ahead of the scheduled event.

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The family insists that customary processes for enstoolment have not been followed, arguing that no stool vacancy has been declared and that the Queenmother has not nominated any successor, with the principal stool elders also not endorsing any candidate.

The Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family described the planned installation as “unfortunate, distasteful and an unnecessary escalation of tensions”.

While we remain a peace-loving people and would want development for our town, we want to make it clear that our meek demeanour should not be mistaken for weakness. We shall resist this attempt with every fibre of our being,” the statement said.

They also referenced earlier remarks attributed to the Okyenhene at an Akyem Abuakwa State Council meeting on March 27, 2026, where he was said to have indicated an intention to install the nominee “regardless of the consequences”.

Police sources say they are monitoring the situation closely, with efforts underway to enforce the court order and prevent any breach of peace.

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The family has called for urgent government intervention to prevent a possible escalation of tensions in the area.

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