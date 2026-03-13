Woman declared brain dead wakes up when ambulance transporting her hits pothole

A 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh, India, declared brain-dead after collapsing at home, regained consciousness after the ambulance carrying her hit a pothole on NH-74. Medical experts suggest she may have been in a deep toxin-induced coma rather than true brain death.

A 50-year-old court employee in northern India who had been declared brain-dead made a remarkable recovery after an ambulance carrying her home hit a pothole on a highway, an incident that has stunned doctors and sparked widespread discussion online.

Vineeta Shukla, a senior assistant in the copy section of the district judicial courts in Pilibhit, collapsed suddenly while doing household chores on February 22, 2026, according to Indian media reports.

She was first taken to a government hospital in Pilibhit before being referred to a medical facility in nearby Bareilly for advanced treatment. At the Bareilly hospital, doctors said Shukla showed extremely poor neurological signs.

Medical examinations indicated no brainstem reflexes, and her Glasgow Coma Scale score had fallen to three, the lowest level of consciousness on the 15-point scale used to assess severe brain injury.

With no improvement in her condition, the family was informed that her chances of survival were extremely low. Believing there was little hope, relatives began preparing for her funeral and arranged to take her body back to Pilibhit on February 24.

While travelling along the Bareilly–Haridwar National Highway (NH-74) near Hafizganj, the ambulance reportedly struck a deep pothole. The sudden impact jolted the vehicle violently.

According to her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, the unexpected jolt was followed by something astonishing where his wife began breathing normally again.

Realising what had happened, he immediately called family members to stop all funeral arrangements and diverted the ambulance to Neurocity Hospital in Pilibhit, where doctors resumed emergency treatment.

Doctors at the Pilibhit hospital stabilised her condition and conducted further examinations. According to neurosurgeon Dr Rakesh Singh, earlier medical reports suggested the patient had shown almost no neurological response, with dilated pupils and severely reduced vital signs.

Further tests reportedly detected neurotoxins in her bloodstream, possibly linked to an insect or snake bite, which may have caused a deep coma that resembled brain death. After appropriate treatment, Shukla’s condition gradually improved.

After 2 weeks in intensive care, she regained consciousness and was eventually discharged from hospital, able to talk and interact with her family again.

